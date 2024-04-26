Rally House Opens First Store in Buffalo, NY

BUFFALO, N.Y., April 26, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Rally House, a national sports and merchandise retailer, is excited to have their doors open at the first storefront location in Buffalo, NY, with Rally House Walden Galleria. Shoppers can find Rally House Walden Galleria inside the mall on the upper level near the food court and across from Zara.

Rally House, who was recently rated by Yelp as the fastest growing sports and merchandise retailer in the nation, is thrilled to expand their company footprint into Buffalo, NY. "We are very excited to open our first store in New York State!" says District Manager Devin Harmotta. "This store is in a great location for residents and visitors, conveniently located between downtown and Buffalo Niagara International Airport. We are ready for all of Bills Mafia and Buffalo sports fans to come shop everything Buffalo!"

Between their team assortment and product selection, Rally House ensures customer satisfaction by offering products from top-tier brands for all the favorite area teams. This store will house not only a wide variety of merchandise for the Buffalo Bills and Sabres, but also teams such as the Buffalo Bisons, Syracuse Orange, New York Yankees, Rochester Yellowjackets, and more. Brands that fans can expect to find in-store include '47, New Era, Mitchell & Ness, Cutter & Buck, Nike, and Starter, to name a few.

Locally inspired apparel and gifts will also be a talking point for shoppers at Rally House Walden Galleria. These products celebrate all things Buffalo and New York State. From beloved destinations to the area's greatest attractions, there is something for everyone at Rally House Walden Galleria.

The team at Rally House Walden Galleria is eager to welcome Buffalo sports fans in-store. The company also recommends that customers browse www.rallyhouse.com for even more product with shipping options to all 50 states.

The company recommends that customers visit the Rally House Walden Galleria store page and follow on Facebook (@RallyHouse) and Instagram (@rally_house) for current store information and updates.

About Rally House

Rally House and Sampler Stores Inc. is a family-owned specialty boutique that offers a large selection of apparel, hats, gifts and home décor representing local NCAA, NFL, MLB, NBA, NHL, and MLS teams in addition to locally inspired apparel, gifts and food. Proudly based in Lenexa, Kansas, Rally House operates 200+ locations across 19 states.

