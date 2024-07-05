Rally House Opens New Store in Lehigh Valley Mall

Rally House, the fastest growing sports and merchandise retailer in the nation, increases their storefront count in the Philadelphia area to 22 after opening Rally House Lehigh Valley Mall in Whitehall, Pennsylvania, today. Find Rally House Lehigh Valley Mall in the Lehigh Valley Mall's lower level near Macy's, and across from Express.

PHILADELPHIA, July 5, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Customers who visit Rally House Lehigh Valley Mall may be familiar with the company, as Rally House Allentown is a short 15-minute drive southwest. Rally House could not be more excited to open another location and provide an additional storefront for visitors and residents to shop their everchanging product selection. "One of the greatest things about Rally House is every store is different," says VP of Marketing Strategy, Aaron Johnson. "Fans shopping at Rally House Lehigh Valley Mall can count on this location to cater to local customer demand to ensure that shoppers find the latest and most popular merchandise available."

Customers will enjoy shopping the team and product selection at Rally House Lehigh Valley Mall as the store provides many favorite teams in the area, including the Eagles, Phillies, 76ers, Yankees, Penn State, Villanova, Lehigh University, and many more. Shoppers will also be impressed by the numerous name brand options to choose from such as New Era, Nike, Antigua, Mitchell & Ness, Starter, and others.

Pairing Rally House's officially licensed team gear with their selection of local product celebrating Philadelphia and Pennsylvania destinations, landmarks, and businesses, ensures customers that there is something for every fan at Rally House Lehigh Valley Mall. The team at Rally House Lehigh Valley Mall is eager to serve Whitehall area sports fans in-store. The company recommends that customers browse www.rallyhouse.com for even more products with shipping options to all 50 states.

Visit the Rally House Lehigh Valley Mall store page and follow on Facebook (@RallyHouse) and Instagram (@rally_house) for current store information and updates.

About Rally House

Rally House and Sampler Stores Inc. is a family-owned specialty boutique that offers a large selection of apparel, hats, gifts and home décor representing local NCAA, NFL, MLB, NBA, NHL, and MLS teams in addition to locally inspired apparel, gifts and food. Proudly based in Lenexa, Kansas, Rally House operates 200+ locations across 20 states.

CONTACT:

Aaron Johnson, VP of Marketing Strategy

[email protected]

SOURCE Rally House