Rally House Opens New Storefront in Des Moines Area

Rally House

03 Oct, 2023, 14:48 ET

ALTOONA, Iowa, Oct. 3, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Rally House, a premier sports and merchandise retailer, is happy to announce its newest storefront in the Des Moines metro. Rally House Outlets of Des Moines now welcomes customers in Altoona, IA. This new Rally House location provides shoppers in the city's northeast corner with a dependable source of team gear and local gifts from the best brands in the industry.  

2023 is a year of significant expansion for Rally House, and the company is thrilled to include Iowa in the mix. "The Des Moines area is home to a large number of passionate sports fans and proud Iowans," District Manager Jeremey Treichel explains. "That's why we're pumped to open Rally House Outlets of Des Moines so that even more of these awesome fans can get team gear and local merch they're proud to show off!"

Shoppers appreciate Rally House for its many high-quality products, including options from Mitchell & Ness, New Era, Nike, Adidas, and many more at Rally House Outlets of Des Moines. This new location also stands out for its wide array of popular professional and collegiate teams, with favorites like the Iowa Hawkeyes, Iowa State Cyclones, Nebraska Cornhuskers, Kansas City Chiefs, Chicago Cubs, and others available.

Residents and tourists can turn to Rally House Outlets of Des Moines for localized merchandise, including local apparel and gifts inspired by the many great things about the area. Customers will especially appreciate the local Des Moines and Iowa gear featuring unique designs only found at Rally House.

Thanks to a dedicated staff and excellent customer service, patrons will enjoy shopping at Rally House Outlets of Des Moines. Rally House also encourages fans to browse an enormous selection of items at www.rallyhouse.com, which can ship to any state.   

The Rally House Outlets of Des Moines Store Page has important store information for customers. The company also recommends that fans follow along on Facebook (@RallyHouse) and Instagram (@rally_house) for more updates.

About Rally House
Rally House and Sampler Stores Inc. is a family-owned specialty boutique that offers a large selection of apparel, hats, gifts and home décor representing local NCAA, NFL, MLB, NBA, NHL, and MLS teams in addition to locally inspired apparel, gifts and food. Proudly based in Lenexa, Kansas, Rally House operates 170+ locations across 17 states.

