Rally House opens ninth St. Louis location

O'FALLON, Mo., July 14, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Rally House, a family-owned sports and merchandise retailer, is opening their seventh St. Louis location later this week. The store is in O'Fallon at the Shops at Laura Hill, next to Kohl's.

Rally House is continuing with their explosive growth in 2021 opening over 14 stores this year. Now, they are opening their second new store in the St. Louis metro area this year. "We really love the passion and local pride here in St Louis," said CEO Aaron Liebert. "The people here are not only prideful of their local sports teams and colleges but also their city and heritage. Our stores work hard to ensure Rally House is a one-stop shop for all their local and sports apparel needs."

In addition to selling local apparel, the new Rally House at Laura Hill will carry product for the St. Louis Cardinals, St. Louis Blues, the new soccer team St Louis City SC, the Kansas City Chiefs, Missouri Tigers, St. Louis Billikens, Missouri State Bears and more!

Rally House offers a full online shopping experience at www.rallyhouse.com featuring a complete selection of merchandise found in over 90 store locations across the U.S. All online orders are packed and fulfilled by local Rally House locations and can be shipped to all 50 states.

For more updates, please visit Rally House Summit Mall on Facebook (@RallyLauraHill), Instagram (@RallyLauraHill) or online (https://www.rallyhouse.com/rally-house-laura-hill).

About Rally House

Rally House and Sampler Stores Inc. is a family-owned specialty boutique that offers a large selection of apparel, gifts and home décor representing local NCAA, NFL, MLB, NBA, NHL, and MLS teams in addition to locally inspired apparel, gifts and food. Proudly based in Lenexa, Kansas, Rally House operates over 90 locations across ten states.

CONTACT:

Jessica Butler, District Manager

[email protected]

SOURCE Rally House

Related Links

https://www.rallyhouse.com

