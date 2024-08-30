Rally House Opens Premier Shopping Destination in Wayne, PA

PHILADELPHIA, Aug. 30, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Rally House, the fastest growing officially licenses sports apparel and merchandise retailer in the country, has been serving Philadelphia sports fans for years and is excited to reach even more Philly sports fans after opening Rally House Gateway Shopping Center in Wayne, PA, today. This storefront is the company's 20th Philadelphia metro location and 35th in the state. Find Rally House Gateway Shopping Center off US Highway 202 and North Valley Forge Road, between Five Guys and Panera Bread.

Rally House was thrilled when they saw the opportunity to bring another store to Philadelphia area sports fans in Wayne, PA. "Rally House has become an essential part of the Philadelphia sports landscape", says Aaron Johnson, VP of Marketing Strategy. "Our goal is to provide a second-to-none product selection to fans for the teams they love, and make sure whatever it is fans are looking for, that they can count on us for having it available in our stores and online." added Johnson. Rally House is proud to work with thousands of vendors to ensure the most popular and latest styles are readily available to fans.

Rally House Gateway Shopping Center is excited to offer an extensive selection of officially licensed merchandise, making it the ultimate shopping destination for football fans as the season is just starting up. Whether you're looking for apparel, accessories, or home décor, you'll find everything you need to support your local teams this football season and beyond at Rally House. Fans can expect a great assortment of Philly teams like the Eagles, Sixers, Flyers, Phillies, and Union, as well as celebrated college and university programs in Pennsylvania such as Penn State, Temple, Villanova, West Chester, among others. Pairing with the company's team assortment is an all-star brand line up from household names including Nike, New Era, Starter, Antigua, Adidas, '47, and Junk Food Clothing, to name several.

Rally House Gateway Shopping Center is excited and ready to welcome customers in-store to shop their outrageous product selection. Customers can visit Rally House Gateway Shopping Center store page and follow the Instagram (@rally_house) and Facebook (@RallyHouse) for updates and current store information.

Rally House and Sampler Stores Inc. is a family-owned specialty boutique that offers a large selection of apparel, hats, gifts and home décor representing local NCAA, NFL, MLB, NBA, NHL, and MLS teams in addition to locally inspired apparel, gifts and food. Proudly based in Lenexa, Kansas, Rally House operates 225+ locations across 21 states.

