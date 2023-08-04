Rally House Opens Record Number of Stores in One Weekend

LENEXA, Kan. , Aug. 4, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Rally House is a leading national sports and merchandise retailer aiming for continued exponential growth, this time breaking a company record by opening seven stores across five states this weekend. Stores opening in existing markets include Iowa (Coralville), Kansas (Stadium at K-State), Oklahoma (Sooner Mall) and three in Illinois (Baytowne Square, Fox Valley Mall, St. Clair Square). Stretching west into the Mountain Time Zone for the first time ever, Rally House is thrilled to be opening its first store in Arizona (Arizona Mills in Tempe).  

It's a significant achievement to open multiple stores in one weekend, especially across several states, hinting at Rally House's immense success. "Fans throughout the nation recognize Rally House as the go-to retailer for officially licensed sports apparel and unique local products," describes CEO Aaron Liebert. "And we're ecstatic to broaden our reach with a record number of stores in a single weekend, all thanks to our loyal customers and the many hard-working team members at the corporate and store levels."

Patrons will find many well-known vendors at all seven new Rally House locations, ensuring quality and style with every purchase. Some brand names available include Nike, Mitchell & Ness, Adidas, New Era, '47, and others. Each Rally House store offers a localized assortment of relevant collegiate teams, from the Iowa Hawkeyes, Illinois Fighting Illini, and K-State Wildcats to the ASU Sun Devils and others, along with professional teams featuring STL City SC, Chicago Cubs, Phoenix Suns, Arizona Cardinals, Minnesota Vikings, and many more.

While Rally House often receives praise for its impressive selection of authentic sports apparel and collectibles, the company is also known for its outstanding assortment of locally-inspired merchandise. These seven new Rally House stores will offer area-specific local apparel and gifts inspired by the states and cities they reside in, including remarkable options from RALLY Brand™.

Customers will have a blast shopping at any of these seven new Rally House stores, as they each offer an extensive inventory of top-tier options and dedicated associates ready to help. Still, the company recommends browsing www.rallyhouse.com for more products that can ship to any state. Rally House also encourages customers to follow along on Facebook (@RallyHouse) and Instagram (@rally_house) for updates, giveaways, and other important information.

About Rally House
Rally House and Sampler Stores Inc. is a family-owned specialty boutique that offers a large selection of apparel, hats, gifts and home décor representing local NCAA, NFL, MLB, NBA, NHL, and MLS teams in addition to locally inspired apparel, gifts and food. Proudly based in Lenexa, Kansas, Rally House operates 160+ locations across 17 states.

