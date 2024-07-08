Rally House Opens Second Location in the Houston Area

HOUSTON, July 8, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Rally House, a national leader in the sports and apparel retail industry, has announced that Rally House Willowbrook Plaza is now open in Houston as of Friday, July 5th. Rally House Willowbrook Plaza is the retailers second storefront location in the Houston market and 28th store location in the state of Texas. Find Rally House Willowbrook Plaza off North Gessner Dr, between Tomball Parkway and Mills Road, next to Dollar Tree.

Opening just two-weeks after their first storefront location in Houston with Rally House Houston Outlets, the company is proud to open their doors to Rally House Willowbrook Plaza and continue expansion in Texas. "We are hitting the ground running," says Aaron Johnson, VP of Marketing Strategy. "Right on the heels of opening our first location in Houston, and with football season around the corner, timing could not be better. Sports fans in Houston deserve a second-to-none product assortment to shop their favorite team's merchandise, and that is what Rally House is providing to residents and visitors.

Customers will enjoy browsing the team and product selection at Rally House Willowbrook Plaza as the store carries many beloved teams in the area, including the Texans, Astros, Dynamo, Rockets, Houston Cougars, Texas A&M Aggies, Texas Longhorns, and many more. Shoppers will also be impressed by the numerous name brand options to choose from such as '47, Nike, Cutter & Buck, WEAR by Erin Andrews, Starter, and others.

Pairing Rally House's officially licensed team merchandise with their assortment of local product celebrating Houston and Texas destinations, landmarks, and businesses, ensures customers that there is something for every fan at Rally House Willowbrook Plaza. The team at Rally House Willowbrook Plazas is ready to serve Houston sports fans in-store. The company recommends that customers browse www.rallyhouse.com for even more products with shipping options to all 50 states.

Visit the Rally House Willowbrook Plaza store page and follow on Facebook (@RallyHouse) and Instagram (@rally_house) for current store information and updates.

About Rally House

Rally House and Sampler Stores Inc. is a family-owned specialty boutique that offers a large selection of apparel, hats, gifts and home décor representing local NCAA, NFL, MLB, NBA, NHL, and MLS teams in addition to locally inspired apparel, gifts and food. Proudly based in Lenexa, Kansas, Rally House operates 200+ locations across 20 states.

CONTACT:

Aaron Johnson, VP of Marketing Strategy

[email protected]

SOURCE Rally House