Rally House Opens the Doors on New Kansas City Store

KANSAS CITY, Mo., Nov. 24, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- One of the largest Rally House stores in the Kansas City metro is now open. Rally House Barrywoods Crossing is on the northern part of the metro, only minutes south of the KCI Airport. Along with an easy-to-reach location, this new Rally House store stands out for its impressive inventory of pro and college team gear and local gifts inspired by this iconic Midwest city.

Kansas City is the birthplace of Rally House, making this massive store opening even more special for the renowned sports and merchandise retailer. "Our team couldn't be happier to open one of the biggest Rally House stores in the metro," District Manager Hanna Wilson describes. "This sprawling storefront allows us to provide all the dedicated K.C. fans with an amazing shopping experience centered around our enormous selection of high-quality team gear and localized merchandise!"

Sports fans will be glad to find many well-known professional and collegiate teams available at Rally House Barrywoods Crossing, with favorites like Kansas City Chiefs, Kansas City Royals, Missouri Tigers, Kansas Jayhawks, Kansas State Wildcats, and others to consider. This new Rally House store in Kansas City also carries many top-rated brand names that guarantee quality and style, such as New Era, Mitchell & Ness, Nike, Adidas, and more.

Kansas City is known for many famous landmarks and businesses, and Rally House Barrywoods Crossing has localized merchandise inspired by these popular attractions. Area residents and tourists will find local apparel and gifts representing names like Boulevard Brewing Company, Gates Bar-B-Q, The Roasterie, and others.

Patrons will enjoy shopping at Rally House Barrywoods Crossing, thanks to its expansive inventory, open space to shop, and helpful staff. Shoppers can also explore more items at www.rallyhouse.com, with shipping options for all 50 states.

The company recommends that customers visit the Rally House Barrywoods Crossing store page and follow on Facebook (@RallyHouse) and Instagram (@rally_house) for current store information and updates.

About Rally House

Rally House and Sampler Stores Inc. is a family-owned specialty boutique that offers a large selection of apparel, hats, gifts and home décor representing local NCAA, NFL, MLB, NBA, NHL, and MLS teams in addition to locally inspired apparel, gifts and food. Proudly based in Lenexa, Kansas, Rally House operates 180+ locations across 18 states.

