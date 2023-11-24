Rally House Opens the Doors on New Kansas City Store

News provided by

Rally House

24 Nov, 2023, 11:49 ET

KANSAS CITY, Mo., Nov. 24, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- One of the largest Rally House stores in the Kansas City metro is now open. Rally House Barrywoods Crossing is on the northern part of the metro, only minutes south of the KCI Airport. Along with an easy-to-reach location, this new Rally House store stands out for its impressive inventory of pro and college team gear and local gifts inspired by this iconic Midwest city.

Kansas City is the birthplace of Rally House, making this massive store opening even more special for the renowned sports and merchandise retailer. "Our team couldn't be happier to open one of the biggest Rally House stores in the metro," District Manager Hanna Wilson describes. "This sprawling storefront allows us to provide all the dedicated K.C. fans with an amazing shopping experience centered around our enormous selection of high-quality team gear and localized merchandise!"

Sports fans will be glad to find many well-known professional and collegiate teams available at Rally House Barrywoods Crossing, with favorites like Kansas City Chiefs, Kansas City Royals, Missouri Tigers, Kansas Jayhawks, Kansas State Wildcats, and others to consider. This new Rally House store in Kansas City also carries many top-rated brand names that guarantee quality and style, such as New Era, Mitchell & Ness, Nike, Adidas, and more.

Kansas City is known for many famous landmarks and businesses, and Rally House Barrywoods Crossing has localized merchandise inspired by these popular attractions. Area residents and tourists will find local apparel and gifts representing names like Boulevard Brewing Company, Gates Bar-B-Q, The Roasterie, and others.

Patrons will enjoy shopping at Rally House Barrywoods Crossing, thanks to its expansive inventory, open space to shop, and helpful staff. Shoppers can also explore more items at www.rallyhouse.com, with shipping options for all 50 states.

The company recommends that customers visit the Rally House Barrywoods Crossing store page and follow on Facebook (@RallyHouse) and Instagram (@rally_house) for current store information and updates.

About Rally House
Rally House and Sampler Stores Inc. is a family-owned specialty boutique that offers a large selection of apparel, hats, gifts and home décor representing local NCAA, NFL, MLB, NBA, NHL, and MLS teams in addition to locally inspired apparel, gifts and food. Proudly based in Lenexa, Kansas, Rally House operates 180+ locations across 18 states.

CONTACT:
Hanna Wilson, District Manager
[email protected]

SOURCE Rally House

Also from this source

Rally House Adds New Location in Detroit Area

Rally House Adds New Location in Detroit Area

The renowned sports and merchandise retailer, Rally House, is thrilled to grow in the northern Detroit metro with a new storefront in Orion Township, ...
Dallas Market Receives New Rally House Location

Dallas Market Receives New Rally House Location

Rally House is happy to boost its presence in one of the most populous cities in Texas. Rally House Cityplace Market is now open on the north side of ...
More Releases From This Source

Explore

Image1

Retail

Image1

General Sports

Image1

Household, Consumer & Cosmetics

Image1

Corporate Expansion

News Releases in Similar Topics

PRN Top Stories Newsletters

Sign up to get PRN’s top stories and curated news delivered to your inbox weekly!

Thank you for subscribing!

By signing up you agree to receive content from us.
Our newsletters contain tracking pixels to help us deliver unique content based on each subscriber's engagement and interests. For more information on how we will use your data to ensure we send you relevant content please visit our PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. You can withdraw your consent at any time in the footer of every email you'll receive. Mit Ihrer Anmeldung erklären Sie sich damit einverstanden, Inhalte von uns zu erhalten.
Unsere Newsletter enthalten Zählpixel, die die Lieferung einzigartiger Inhalte in Bezug auf das Abonnement und die Interessen der einzelnen Abonnenten ermöglichen. Weitere Informationen über die Verwendung Ihrer Daten im Hinblick auf die Zusendung von relevanten Inhalten, finden Sie in unserer PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Ihre Zustimmung können Sie jederzeit in der Fußzeile jeder erhaltenen E-Mail widerrufen. En vous inscrivant à la newsletter, vous consentez à la réception de contenus de notre part.
Notre newsletter contient des pixels espions nous permettant la fourniture à chaque abonné, d’un contenu unique en lien avec ses souscriptions et intérêts. Pour de plus amples informations sur l’utilisation faite de vos données en vue de l’envoi des contenus concernés, nous vous invitons à consulter la politique de confidentialité disponible à partir du lien suivant PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Vous pouvez à tout moment revenir sur votre consentement par le biais des informations situées au bas de chaque e-mail reçu. Регистрирайки се, Вие се съгласявате да получавате информационно съдържание от нас. Нашите бюлетини съдържат проследяващи пиксели, които ни помагат да предоставяме уникално съдържание въз основа на ангажираността и интересите на всеки абонат. За повече информация относно начина, по който ще използваме Вашите данни, за да гарантираме, че Ви изпращаме подходящо съдържание, моля, направете справка с нашето Уведомление за поверителност на потребителския бюлетин на PRN. Можете да оттеглите съгласието си по всяко време в долния колонтитул на всеки от имейлите, които ще получите.