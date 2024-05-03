Rally House Opens Two New Stores in Pennsylvania

PHILADELPHIA, May 3, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Rally House, a national sports and merchandise retailer, is proud to open additional storefront locations in Pennsylvania this Friday with Rally House Willow Grove Park near Philadelphia and Rally House Millcreek Pavilion in Erie. These new stores increase Rally House's store count in Pennsylvania to 26. Rally House Willow Grove Park can be found on Level 1 of Willow Grove Park Mall across from Express. Rally House Millcreek Pavilion is located between Five Below and Carter's, across from Millcreek Mall.

Rally House has become the premier destination in Pennsylvania to shop officially licensed team gear and local gifts. After opening yet another Philadelphia area location and their first in Erie, the company is excited to expand their footprint in Pennsylvania and serve even more fans, residents, and visitors to the state. "Pennsylvania is such a fun state to open new Rally House locations," says VP of Marketing Strategy Aaron Johnson. "The level of passion they have for their professional and collegiate teams is incredible, and these locations have the product selection fans have been waiting for!"

As all Rally House locations vary in team and product selection, these stores cater to the most locally beloved teams and customer demand. Rally House Willow Grove Park carries all Philadelphia professional teams as well as Penn State and Temple merchandise. Rally House Millcreek Pavilion being right in the middle of three major sports cities, houses a mix of area teams like the Steelers, Bills, Browns, Pirates, Guardians, Penguins, and Cavs for professional teams. The Ohio State Buckeyes, Pitt Panthers, and Penn State Nittany Lions round out their college assortment. Both locations will also carry locally inspired apparel and gifts celebrating their respective cities.

Both new Rally House locations are open and eager to welcome shoppers in-store. Customers are recommended to browse www.rallyhouse.com and shop the company's complete product selection online with shipping options to all 50 states. Visit the Rally House Willow Grove Park and Rally House Millcreek Pavilion store pages, and follow on Facebook (@RallyHouse) and Instagram (@rally_house) for current store information and updates.

About Rally House

Rally House and Sampler Stores Inc. is a family-owned specialty boutique that offers a large selection of apparel, hats, gifts and home décor representing local NCAA, NFL, MLB, NBA, NHL, and MLS teams in addition to locally inspired apparel, gifts and food. Proudly based in Lenexa, Kansas, Rally House operates 200+ locations across 19 states.

CONTACT:

Aaron Johnson, VP of Marketing Strategy

[email protected]

SOURCE Rally House