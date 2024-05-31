Rally House Opens Wrigleyville Location

CHICAGO, May 31, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Rally House, a leading sports and apparel retailer with over 200 stores nationwide, opens Rally House Wrigleyville on the corner of Addison and Sheffield, across from Wrigley Field and DraftKings. The store is the company's 11th in the Chicago area.

Join Rally House in welcoming Rally House Wrigleyville into the company's store portfolio. A mecca for fans of baseball, the Wrigleyville neighborhood is not only iconic but is the epicenter of sports in Chicago. Opening this store is a monumental step in Rally House's journey and sets a precedent for unique store locations to come. "Rally House Wrigleyville is a dream come true for us as a company and for sports fans in Chicago," Aaron Johnson, VP of Marketing Strategy, said. "Packed not only with an extraordinary assortment of Cubs gear but with other college and pro team merch, every passionate Chicago fan can treat themselves here."

Fans will discover unmatched Chicago Cubs, Chicago White Sox, Chicago Bulls, Chicago Bears and Chicago Blackhawks apparel at the new location, in addition to college merch for universities in the area. Rally House Wrigleyville's outrageous selection of gear and gifts sets the store apart from the average sports retailer. Here, customers can browse only the best array of brands, like Nike, Homage, '47, Adidas, New Era and more.

It doesn't stop there – the local section at Rally House Wrigleyville is stocked with branded tees and gifts from fan-favorite Chicago-based companies, like Vienna Beef, Heileman's Old Style, and Billy Goat Tavern and Grill. Whether fans need souvenirs, gifts or home décor, the local section has what shoppers are looking for.

Rally House Wrigleyville is a game-changer for sports fans in Chicago, and the team there is eager to help fans find the perfect gift or game day outfit. Shoppers are also encouraged to browse www.rallyhouse.com for even more team gear and shipping options nationwide.

About Rally House

Rally House and Sampler Stores Inc. is a family-owned specialty boutique that offers a large selection of apparel, hats, gifts and home décor representing local NCAA, NFL, MLB, NBA, NHL, and MLS teams in addition to locally inspired apparel, gifts and food. Proudly based in Lenexa, Kansas, Rally House operates 200+ locations across 19 states.

