Rally House Plans Second College Station Store with Employment Opportunities

News provided by

Rally House

11 Aug, 2023, 11:42 ET

COLLEGE STATION, Texas, Aug. 11, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Rally House is a leading national sports and merchandise retailer aiming to strengthen its connection with College Station, TX, by adding a second store to this bustling college town. Rally House Post Oak Mall will arrive in the fall of 2023, bringing an expansive selection of college apparel, pro team gear, and local merchandise. Students and residents will also appreciate the many excellent job openings coming with this new Rally House store inside the Post Oak Mall shopping center.

Fans around College Station will look forward to shopping at Rally House Post Oak Mall, thanks to an enormous selection of officially licensed gear for the Texas A&M Aggies, Texas Longhorns, Texas Tech Red Raiders, Dallas Cowboys, Houston Astros, and other popular teams. This location will also stock a broad spectrum of famous brand names, such as New Era, '47, Nike, Adidas, and more. Plus, students and residents will benefit from the numerous employment opportunities associated with this upcoming storefront.

Rally House Post Oak Mall stands out for a unique work environment where dedicated fans can utilize their knowledge and love for sports in their daily job duties. Future employees also get to enjoy working alongside a supportive team in a fast-paced environment at one of the nation's most successful sports and merchandise retailers. The company also takes great care of its associates by offering impressive discounts and benefits.

Thanks to a hard-working staff determined to create an extraordinary shopping experience, customers will have a blast at Rally House Post Oak Mall. This Rally House store is eager to hire hard-working team members to fill crucial roles like Store Manager, Assistant Store Manager, Assistant Manager in Training, and Sales Associate to ensure this positive trend continues.    

Rally House looks forward to hearing from applicants to learn why they'll be a perfect fit for the team. The company recommends that interested candidates view job postings and apply today by visiting https://www.rallyhouse.com/careers.

About Rally House
Rally House and Sampler Stores Inc. is a family-owned specialty boutique that offers a large selection of apparel, hats, gifts and home décor representing local NCAA, NFL, MLB, NBA, NHL, and MLS teams in addition to locally inspired apparel, gifts and food. Proudly based in Lenexa, Kansas, Rally House operates 160+ locations across 17 states.

CONTACT:
Recruiting Team
recruiting@rallyhouse.com

SOURCE Rally House

Also from this source

New Rally House Store & Employment Opportunities Arriving Soon to Lexington, KY

Rally House Expands Selection of College Team Gear with Second Grapevine Mills Location

Explore

More news releases in similar topics

PRN Top Stories Newsletters

Sign up to get PRN’s top stories and curated news delivered to your inbox weekly!

Thank you for subscribing!

By signing up you agree to receive content from us.
Our newsletters contain tracking pixels to help us deliver unique content based on each subscriber's engagement and interests. For more information on how we will use your data to ensure we send you relevant content please visit our PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. You can withdraw your consent at any time in the footer of every email you'll receive. Mit Ihrer Anmeldung erklären Sie sich damit einverstanden, Inhalte von uns zu erhalten.
Unsere Newsletter enthalten Zählpixel, die die Lieferung einzigartiger Inhalte in Bezug auf das Abonnement und die Interessen der einzelnen Abonnenten ermöglichen. Weitere Informationen über die Verwendung Ihrer Daten im Hinblick auf die Zusendung von relevanten Inhalten, finden Sie in unserer PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Ihre Zustimmung können Sie jederzeit in der Fußzeile jeder erhaltenen E-Mail widerrufen. En vous inscrivant à la newsletter, vous consentez à la réception de contenus de notre part.
Notre newsletter contient des pixels espions nous permettant la fourniture à chaque abonné, d’un contenu unique en lien avec ses souscriptions et intérêts. Pour de plus amples informations sur l’utilisation faite de vos données en vue de l’envoi des contenus concernés, nous vous invitons à consulter la politique de confidentialité disponible à partir du lien suivant PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Vous pouvez à tout moment revenir sur votre consentement par le biais des informations situées au bas de chaque e-mail reçu. Регистрирайки се, Вие се съгласявате да получавате информационно съдържание от нас. Нашите бюлетини съдържат проследяващи пиксели, които ни помагат да предоставяме уникално съдържание въз основа на ангажираността и интересите на всеки абонат. За повече информация относно начина, по който ще използваме Вашите данни, за да гарантираме, че Ви изпращаме подходящо съдържание, моля, направете справка с нашето Уведомление за поверителност на потребителския бюлетин на PRN. Можете да оттеглите съгласието си по всяко време в долния колонтитул на всеки от имейлите, които ще получите.