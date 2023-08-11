Rally House Plans Second College Station Store with Employment Opportunities

COLLEGE STATION, Texas, Aug. 11, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Rally House is a leading national sports and merchandise retailer aiming to strengthen its connection with College Station, TX, by adding a second store to this bustling college town. Rally House Post Oak Mall will arrive in the fall of 2023, bringing an expansive selection of college apparel, pro team gear, and local merchandise. Students and residents will also appreciate the many excellent job openings coming with this new Rally House store inside the Post Oak Mall shopping center.

Fans around College Station will look forward to shopping at Rally House Post Oak Mall, thanks to an enormous selection of officially licensed gear for the Texas A&M Aggies, Texas Longhorns, Texas Tech Red Raiders, Dallas Cowboys, Houston Astros, and other popular teams. This location will also stock a broad spectrum of famous brand names, such as New Era, '47, Nike, Adidas, and more. Plus, students and residents will benefit from the numerous employment opportunities associated with this upcoming storefront.

Rally House Post Oak Mall stands out for a unique work environment where dedicated fans can utilize their knowledge and love for sports in their daily job duties. Future employees also get to enjoy working alongside a supportive team in a fast-paced environment at one of the nation's most successful sports and merchandise retailers. The company also takes great care of its associates by offering impressive discounts and benefits.

Thanks to a hard-working staff determined to create an extraordinary shopping experience, customers will have a blast at Rally House Post Oak Mall. This Rally House store is eager to hire hard-working team members to fill crucial roles like Store Manager, Assistant Store Manager, Assistant Manager in Training, and Sales Associate to ensure this positive trend continues.

Rally House looks forward to hearing from applicants to learn why they'll be a perfect fit for the team. The company recommends that interested candidates view job postings and apply today by visiting https://www.rallyhouse.com/careers.

