Rally House Plans Second Store & Employment Opportunities in Lexington, KY

LEXINGTON, Ky., Sept. 15, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Lexington, KY, recently welcomed its first Rally House store and will gain its second location on the city's south side this fall. Rally House Fayette Mall will boost the national retailer's presence in this bustling college town with an expansive selection of officially licensed team gear and unique local gifts. College students and residents all around Lexington will also appreciate the excellent job openings coming with this future Rally House storefront, with vital leadership roles available.

Lexington sports fans and area residents can count on browsing top-tier products at Rally House Fayette Mall, especially with famous brands like New Era, '47, Nike, and Mitchell & Ness in stock. Along with an expansive selection of high-quality apparel and collectibles, this upcoming Rally House store also stands out for a diverse selection of collegiate and professional teams, such as the Kentucky Wildcats, Louisville Cardinals, Cincinnati Bengals, Reds, and more. Plus, this new location will help the Lexington economy with many new jobs.

Rally House Fayette Mall provides sports fans with the distinctive opportunity to combine their passion for the game with a fruitful career at a nationally recognized sports and merchandise retailer. Future associates will appreciate advancing their careers in a fast-moving work environment with an incredible team at the store and corporate levels. Rally House also offers great benefits and discounts to its employees.

Phenomenal customer service and a positive shopping experience are top priorities for Rally House Fayette Mall, and it starts with hiring the right associates and management. This future Rally House store has job openings for a range of positions, such as Store Manager, Assistant Store Manager, Assistant Manager in Training, and Sales Associate.

The Rally House Recruiting Team can't wait to hear from applicants and start filling job openings at Rally House Fayette Mall. The company recommends that interested candidates explore openings and apply today by visiting www.rallyhouse.com/careers.

About Rally House

Rally House and Sampler Stores Inc. is a family-owned specialty boutique that offers a large selection of apparel, hats, gifts and home décor representing local NCAA, NFL, MLB, NBA, NHL, and MLS teams in addition to locally inspired apparel, gifts and food. Proudly based in Lenexa, Kansas, Rally House operates 170+ locations across 17 states.

CONTACT:

Recruiting Team

[email protected]

SOURCE Rally House