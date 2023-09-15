Rally House Plans Second Store & Employment Opportunities in Lexington, KY

News provided by

Rally House

15 Sep, 2023, 18:38 ET

LEXINGTON, Ky., Sept. 15, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Lexington, KY, recently welcomed its first Rally House store and will gain its second location on the city's south side this fall. Rally House Fayette Mall will boost the national retailer's presence in this bustling college town with an expansive selection of officially licensed team gear and unique local gifts. College students and residents all around Lexington will also appreciate the excellent job openings coming with this future Rally House storefront, with vital leadership roles available.

Lexington sports fans and area residents can count on browsing top-tier products at Rally House Fayette Mall, especially with famous brands like New Era, '47, Nike, and Mitchell & Ness in stock. Along with an expansive selection of high-quality apparel and collectibles, this upcoming Rally House store also stands out for a diverse selection of collegiate and professional teams, such as the Kentucky Wildcats, Louisville Cardinals, Cincinnati Bengals, Reds, and more. Plus, this new location will help the Lexington economy with many new jobs. 

Rally House Fayette Mall provides sports fans with the distinctive opportunity to combine their passion for the game with a fruitful career at a nationally recognized sports and merchandise retailer. Future associates will appreciate advancing their careers in a fast-moving work environment with an incredible team at the store and corporate levels. Rally House also offers great benefits and discounts to its employees.

Phenomenal customer service and a positive shopping experience are top priorities for Rally House Fayette Mall, and it starts with hiring the right associates and management. This future Rally House store has job openings for a range of positions, such as Store Manager, Assistant Store Manager, Assistant Manager in Training, and Sales Associate.

The Rally House Recruiting Team can't wait to hear from applicants and start filling job openings at Rally House Fayette Mall. The company recommends that interested candidates explore openings and apply today by visiting www.rallyhouse.com/careers.

About Rally House
Rally House and Sampler Stores Inc. is a family-owned specialty boutique that offers a large selection of apparel, hats, gifts and home décor representing local NCAA, NFL, MLB, NBA, NHL, and MLS teams in addition to locally inspired apparel, gifts and food. Proudly based in Lenexa, Kansas, Rally House operates 170+ locations across 17 states.

CONTACT:
Recruiting Team
[email protected]

SOURCE Rally House

Also from this source

Central Missouri Welcoming New Rally House Store with Employment Opportunities

Upcoming Rally House Store & Employment Opportunities Arriving Soon in Southern Missouri

Explore

More news releases in similar topics

PRN Top Stories Newsletters

Sign up to get PRN’s top stories and curated news delivered to your inbox weekly!

Thank you for subscribing!

By signing up you agree to receive content from us.
Our newsletters contain tracking pixels to help us deliver unique content based on each subscriber's engagement and interests. For more information on how we will use your data to ensure we send you relevant content please visit our PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. You can withdraw your consent at any time in the footer of every email you'll receive. Mit Ihrer Anmeldung erklären Sie sich damit einverstanden, Inhalte von uns zu erhalten.
Unsere Newsletter enthalten Zählpixel, die die Lieferung einzigartiger Inhalte in Bezug auf das Abonnement und die Interessen der einzelnen Abonnenten ermöglichen. Weitere Informationen über die Verwendung Ihrer Daten im Hinblick auf die Zusendung von relevanten Inhalten, finden Sie in unserer PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Ihre Zustimmung können Sie jederzeit in der Fußzeile jeder erhaltenen E-Mail widerrufen. En vous inscrivant à la newsletter, vous consentez à la réception de contenus de notre part.
Notre newsletter contient des pixels espions nous permettant la fourniture à chaque abonné, d’un contenu unique en lien avec ses souscriptions et intérêts. Pour de plus amples informations sur l’utilisation faite de vos données en vue de l’envoi des contenus concernés, nous vous invitons à consulter la politique de confidentialité disponible à partir du lien suivant PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Vous pouvez à tout moment revenir sur votre consentement par le biais des informations situées au bas de chaque e-mail reçu. Регистрирайки се, Вие се съгласявате да получавате информационно съдържание от нас. Нашите бюлетини съдържат проследяващи пиксели, които ни помагат да предоставяме уникално съдържание въз основа на ангажираността и интересите на всеки абонат. За повече информация относно начина, по който ще използваме Вашите данни, за да гарантираме, че Ви изпращаме подходящо съдържание, моля, направете справка с нашето Уведомление за поверителност на потребителския бюлетин на PRN. Можете да оттеглите съгласието си по всяко време в долния колонтитул на всеки от имейлите, които ще получите.