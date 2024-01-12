Rally House Provides Fans with Michigan Wolverines CFP Championship Gear

ANN ARBOR, Mich., Jan. 12, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- The Michigan Wolverines are 2023-24 College Football Champions after winning the CFP National Championship against the Washington Huskies - and Rally House is helping fans celebrate the occasion. The renowned sports and merchandise retailer reopened stores throughout Michigan and launched an expansive collection of officially licensed National Championship apparel and merchandise on their website for fans to browse. Several locations in Ohio, Indiana, and Illinois also received Michigan National Champions merchandise.

Rally House is always eager to celebrate alongside fans, especially after the Wolverines won their first national football title in 26 years. "Rally House is providing Michigan fans the best assortment of championship gear," explains VP of Marketing Strategy Aaron Johnson. "We were excited to reopen our stores throughout Michigan right after the win - and we're continually restocking with new products in-store and online to satisfy customers' needs!"

Fans can rely on Rally House for a wide array of authentic Michigan Wolverines CFP Championship gear. This assortment of college apparel and merchandise includes popular options like Michigan championship hats, t-shirts, Jordan gear, drinkware, collectibles, and much more. Customers will also appreciate the well-known brand names available, such as Nike, Columbia, Antigua, and others.

Rally House encourages shoppers to explore Michigan Wolverines National Championship merchandise at select Rally House stores and on the Rally House website. Fans can also follow the retailer on Facebook (@RallyHouse) and Instagram (@rally_house) for more details and company information.

About Rally House

Rally House and Sampler Stores Inc. is a family-owned specialty boutique that offers a large selection of apparel, hats, gifts and home décor representing local NCAA, NFL, MLB, NBA, NHL, and MLS teams in addition to locally inspired apparel, gifts and food. Proudly based in Lenexa, Kansas, Rally House operates 190+ locations across 18 states.

