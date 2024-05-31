Rally House Reaches a Dozen Store Locations in Indiana

FORT WAYNE, Ind., May 31, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Rally House Glenbrook Square is now open in Fort Wayne, the first of the company's locations in the area, fourth in northern Indiana and 12th in the state. Rally House, as the fastest-growing sports and apparel retailer in the U.S., welcomes the store into its network of over 200 locations. Find it in the JCPenney wing, across from AT&T, and next to Champs.

Rally House Glenbrook Square is now open and welcoming shoppers from Fort Wayne and the surrounding community. The company is thrilled to continue serving fans in the state of Indiana. "The team and customers are super excited about Rally House Glenbrook Square coming to the Fort Wayne area," Donna Davis, District Manager, said. "We are your one-stop-shop for all your fan and gifting needs, including NCAA, professional and local gear."

Not only does the store offer a huge selection of college gear for the Indiana Hoosiers, Notre Dame Fighting Irish, Purdue Boilermakers, Ball State Cardinals, Butler Bulldogs and Indiana State Sycamores, but it also carries a vast selection of Indianapolis Colts, Indiana Pacers, Chicago Bears and Chicago Cubs gear. Fans will leave satisfied after browsing merch from only the best of brands, like Nike, Adidas, New Era, '47, Columbia and more.

Local pride doesn't stop with sports teams – Rally House knows representing local brands and companies is important, too. That's why the local section at the Glenbrook Square location is stocked with gear and gifts representing Indiana, including the Indy 500. There's something for every fan at Rally House Glenbrook Square.

The team is excited to welcome shoppers to Rally House Glenbrook Square to help them find everything they need for gifting, everyday wear and more. Customers can also browse www.rallyhouse.com for a selection of gear for even more teams with nationwide shipping options.

Rally House recommends customers visit the Rally House Glenbrook Square store page and follow on Facebook ( @RallyHouse ) and Instagram ( @rally_house ) for current store information and updates.

About Rally House

Rally House and Sampler Stores Inc. is a family-owned specialty boutique that offers a large selection of apparel, hats, gifts and home décor representing local NCAA, NFL, MLB, NBA, NHL, and MLS teams in addition to locally inspired apparel, gifts and food. Proudly based in Lenexa, Kansas, Rally House operates 200+ locations across 19 states.

CONTACT:

Aaron Johnson, VP of Marketing Strategy

[email protected]

SOURCE Rally House