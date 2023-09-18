Rally House Set to Launch First Toledo Store with Employment Opportunities

TOLEDO, Ohio, Sept. 18, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The first Rally House store in Toledo, OH, will arrive this fall. The national sports and merchandise retailer is ecstatic to open Rally House Franklin Park, only 10 minutes north of the University of Toledo. Fans in and around the city will get to shop authentic team gear and distinctive local gifts at this upcoming Rally House location inside Franklin Park Mall. Residents and college students can look ahead to various job opportunities as well, including critical leadership positions, at Rally House Franklin Park.

When patrons stop into Rally House Franklin Park, they'll see many of their favorite professional and college teams, including the Detroit Lions, Michigan Wolverines, Ohio State Buckeyes, Toledo Rockets, and others. The wide assortment of apparel and collectibles comes from top brands in the industry, such as Adidas, Nike, Mitchell & Ness, New Era, and more. Another upside to this future Rally House store is its positive impact on the local economy, thanks to various high-quality employment opportunities.

New employees will like advancing their careers with this prominent retailer, as it allows sports fans to utilize their appreciation of the game while contributing to the company's success. Rally House is also proud of its hard-working and supportive team members at the store and corporate levels, along with outstanding benefits and discounts for each employee.

Rally House often receives recognition for delivering a memorable shopping experience for sports fans and proud locals, and the same applies to Rally House Franklin Park. The store is looking to bring equally passionate employees on board to fill vital roles like Store Manager, Assistant Store Manager, Assistant Manager in Training, and Sales Associate.  

Hiring dedicated associates is key to ensuring success at Rally House Franklin Park, and the Rally House Recruiting Team is anxious to connect with applicants and fill open positions. The company recommends that interested candidates visit www.rallyhouse.com/careers to look through openings and apply today.

Rally House and Sampler Stores Inc. is a family-owned specialty boutique that offers a large selection of apparel, hats, gifts and home décor representing local NCAA, NFL, MLB, NBA, NHL, and MLS teams in addition to locally inspired apparel, gifts and food. Proudly based in Lenexa, Kansas, Rally House operates 170+ locations across 17 states.

