Rally House to debut sixth Pittsburgh location

PITTSBURGH, Aug. 12, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The family-owned sports and merchandise retailer, Rally House, will open their sixth store in the Pittsburgh metropolitan this weekend at The Mall at Robinson. This is the second Pittsburgh location Rally House has opened this year, following Rally House Federal Street near PNC Park. Rally House Robinson is located by Macy's across from LOFT, near Victoria's Secret.

While customers who are familiar with Rally House can expect top-notch sports gear for local pro and college teams, the store is also made for those visiting the Steel City. "As a specialty store ourselves, we appreciate how the Mall at Robinson focuses on their out-of-town visitors," said Aaron Liebert, CEO. "What sets us apart from other sportswear stores is our local gift and products, allowing us to be the perfect gift shop for tourists and residents. From apparel to hardlines, such as drinkware, home décor, etc., we want our customers to make us their one-stop shop every time they're at the mall."

In addition to selling local apparel, the new location will sell product for teams such as the Steelers, Penguins, Pirates, Pittsburgh Panthers, Penn State, Duquesne Dukes and many more.

As mentioned before, Rally House also offers a full online shopping experience at www.rallyhouse.com featuring a complete selection of merchandise found in over 90 store locations across the U.S. All online orders are packaged and fulfilled by local Rally House locations and can be shipped to all 50 states.

For more information, please visit www.rallyhouse.com/rally-house-robinson or follow Rally House Robinson on Instagram (@rallyrobinson) and on Facebook (@RallyRobinson) for local updates.

About Rally House

Rally House and Sampler Stores Inc. is a family-owned specialty boutique that offers a large selection of apparel, gifts and home décor representing local NCAA, NFL, MLB, NBA, NHL, and MLS teams in addition to locally inspired apparel, gifts and food. Proudly based in Lenexa, Kansas, Rally House operates over 90 locations across twelve states.

