Rally House Westland Now Welcomes Fans

WESTLAND, Mich., Sept. 13, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Rally House, a prominent name in sports apparel and merchandise, is thrilled to unveil its newest store in Westland, Michigan: Rally House Westland. The store officially welcomes customers starting Friday, September 13th. Shoppers can find the store on Warren Road, conveniently located near Crunch Fitness.

Rally House is no stranger to the state of Michigan; the company's newest store in the state, Rally House Westland, is now open and serving customers in the Detroit area. Detroit sports fans will be delighted by the huge merchandise selection at the new location. "At Rally House, we are committed to providing shoppers with an unparalleled selection of sports gear," Aaron Johnson, VP of Marketing Strategy, said. "We're excited to help customers find exactly what they're looking for to help them cheer on their favorite teams."

Rally House Westland has officially licensed merchandise for professional teams like the Detroit Lions, Detroit Tigers, Detroit Pistons, Detroit Red Wings, Detroit City FC and Detroit Stars. Collegiate sports fans will be pleased by the college gear selection, featuring teams like the Michigan Wolverines, Michigan State Spartans, Wayne State Warriors, Central Michigan Chippewas, Eastern Michigan Eagles, Western Michigan Broncos and Ohio State Buckeyes. Fan-favorite brands, like Nike, Adidas, New Era, Homage, '47 and more, will be available to shoppers.

Nothing's better than representing your hometown; in addition to sports gear, Rally House carries local merchandise fit for every Detroit or Michigan fan. Customers will find gear and gifts representing beloved local brands like Stroh's Beer, Jolly Pumpkin Brewery, Detroit Distillery, General Motors and more.

Just in time for football season, the team at Rally House Westland is excited to welcome customers in-store to explore the outrageous product selection. Customers can visit the Rally House Westland store page and follow the Instagram (@rally_house) and Facebook (@RallyHouse) pages for updates and current store information.

About Rally House

Rally House and Sampler Stores Inc. is a family-owned specialty boutique that offers a large selection of apparel, hats, gifts and home décor representing local NCAA, NFL, MLB, NBA, NHL, and MLS teams in addition to locally inspired apparel, gifts and food. Proudly based in Lenexa, Kansas, Rally House operates 240+ locations across 21 states.

CONTACT:

Aaron Johnson, VP of Marketing Strategy

[email protected]

SOURCE Rally House