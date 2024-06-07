Rally House's Third Wisconsin Store Now Welcoming Shoppers

BROOKFIELD, Wis., June 7, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Rally House's third store in Wisconsin is now open, Rally House Brookfield Square. The Rally House team can't wait to serve Wisconsin-based fans with the new location. The store can be found on North Moorland Road, next to Wasabi Sushi Lounge.

Rally House Brookfield Square joins the Rally House family as the company's third store in the state of Wisconsin following the opening of Rally House Mayfair Collection in Wauwatosa last October, and Rally House Outlets at the Dells that opened less than a month ago. The store will cater to professional and college sports fans all over the state. "Wisconsin is an exciting market for sports with some of the most passionate fans," Aaron Johnson, VP of Marketing Strategy, said. "We are thrilled to be adding our third Rally House storefront to continue to provide the best selection of gear for their favorite local teams!"

The store carries a second-to-none assortment of Green Bay Packers, Milwaukee Brewers, Milwaukee Bucks, Wisconsin Timber Rattlers and Milwaukee Admirals gear, as well as college merch for the Wisconsin Badgers, Marquette Eagles and Milwaukee Panthers. Nike, Adidas, New Era, '47, Homage, Columbia and more fan-favorite brands are all available at Rally House Brookfield Square. Pairing the company's team and brand assortment together ensures a pleasant shopping experience for all visitors.

Rally House knows Wisconsin is special, which is why fans can shop locally inspired gifts and apparel at the store, celebrating local destinations and landmarks. Shoppers can browse a one-of-a-kind local gear selection at Rally House Brookfield Square. From tees showcasing graphics with the most beautiful destinations in the state to locally sources snacks from beloved area brands, there's something for every Wisconsinite at Rally House Brookfield Square.

The team at Rally House Brookfield Square can't wait to help shoppers get game day ready. Customers can also check out www.rallyhouse.com for even more team gear with nationwide shipping options.

About Rally House

Rally House and Sampler Stores Inc. is a family-owned specialty boutique that offers a large selection of apparel, hats, gifts and home décor representing local NCAA, NFL, MLB, NBA, NHL, and MLS teams in addition to locally inspired apparel, gifts and food. Proudly based in Lenexa, Kansas, Rally House operates 200+ locations across 20 states.

