Rally to Commemorate Tomah VA Medical Center Scandal

WHEN: Tuesday, July 28 from 11:00 am to 12:00 noon CDT

WHERE: Veterans Park (Field 13) in Tomah, Wisconsin

WHY: Mired in controversy and often used as an example of the failures of the Obama-Biden administration, the Tomah VA Medical Center erupted in scandal in 2014 when veterans began overdosing on prescribed medications. With reform and dedication, and with Obama and Biden out of office, Tomah has been able to turn a corner, participating in alternative therapies and helping veterans reach peace in their minds and bodies without such heavy reliance on prescription drugs and painkillers. This improvement is a solemn reminder that we don't want to return to those Obama-Biden policies.

WHO: Speakers include retired Navy Seal Derrick Van Orden and veteran Dan Kapanke, who served in the U.S. Marine Corps Reserve. Event organized by the Coalition for American Veterans.

From now through November, CAV will be conducting a grassroots outreach effort to stand up for Veterans' issues via videos, social media, phone calls, mailings, text messages, email alerts, and literature distribution.

