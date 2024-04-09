RALLY UXR RAISES $8.8M SEED ROUND TO CONTINUE CONNECTING TEAMS WITH THEIR USERS IN MEANINGFUL WAYS THROUGH RESEARCH

NEW YORK, April 9, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Rally raised $8.8 million in funding to connect teams with their users in more meaningful ways. The $8.8 million in funding includes a recent Seed round led by Stage 2 Capital with participation from Y Combinator and TIA Ventures . This funding will bring Rally to a wider audience and further its mission to connect teams with their users in more meaningful ways.

Rally is a User Research CRM that gives teams access to their user base to run and manage the end-to-end research process. UX researchers, product managers, and designers rely on makeshift systems with CRMs and spreadsheets – creating inefficiencies. Rally cuts out the tedious manual work of participant recruitment, allowing teams to dedicate more time to engaging in meaningful User Research.

The backbone of insights-driven organizations is an effective Research Operations practice. Despite its importance, there has been a lack of tools designed specifically for ReOps teams — until now. Rally's User Research CRM is designed to be intuitive, simplifying the research process for all and ensuring that teams can connect with users effortlessly.

Rally is tailored for the unique requirements of enterprises, offering scalable solutions and seamless integrations with existing data warehouses and CRMs, maintaining current user data for streamlined research. Rally ensures safe User Research, complying with industry standard regulations such as SOC II and HIPAA to safeguard user data.

Without Rally, recruitment and participant management are a logistical nightmare. ezCater reduced research study set-up time by 30% . "It's gone beyond what we even initially expected it would," said Kyle Romain, Senior Manager of UX Research at ezCater. By reducing the administrative burden, Rally has helped uplevel how the research team operates, enabling impact by providing powerful insights directly from their user base.

Over the last two years, Rally's founders Oren Friedman and Alec Robins spent countless hours with customers to learn about their pains and needs. Rally's product and engineering team is made of ex-HubSpotters who are passionate about building scalable, powerful products that solve real user problems.

"We are bullish on ReOps at Rally and believe we're in the early days of this market. By building high-powered tooling and delivering an excellent service to ReOps teams and their stakeholders, we envision a future where anyone in their organization can easily connect with their users and make insight-driven decisions," said Rally CEO and co-founder Oren Friedman .

"We are thrilled to partner with Oren, Alec, and the Rally team on their mission of building a delightful ReOps platform. As companies continually strive to better understand and gather insights from their customers, they are seeking to move beyond ad-hoc and highly manual workflows. Rally is quickly becoming the software of choice for cross-functional research, product, design, and marketing teams to identify, recruit, and incentivize research participants compliantly and at scale," said Anubhav Maheshwari , Partner at Stage 2 Capital.

