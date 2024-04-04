Rally Ventures' Justin Kaufenberg Joins PayGround Board of Directors

SportsEngine co-founder brings payments industry experience and understanding of consumer expectations as PayGround prepares for continued growth

GILBERT, Ariz., April 4, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Justin Kaufenberg, Managing Director of Rally Ventures, has accepted an invitation to join the Board of Directors of PayGround , a healthcare fintech payments platform. Kaufenberg, who is the co-founder and former CEO of SportsEngine, brings a unique entrepreneurial perspective as well as a deep understanding of payments and banking.

Rally Ventures participated in PayGround's Series A fundraising in 2023.

"From our very first conversation, Justin and the Rally Ventures team have been enthusiastic about joining PayGround on our mission to empower individuals and families with a healthcare digital wallet," says PayGround CEO Drew Mercer . "We are in a season of hyper-growth and innovation at PayGround, and we are looking forward to having Justin at the table as we look for ways to provide additional banking capabilities for both healthcare providers and consumers."

A core investment focus for Rally Ventures is products that deliver mission-critical software with embedded payments and financial services.

"Fixing the payment process within the healthcare industry has proven difficult because of all of the disparate systems involved. This is an industry in dire need of innovation, and I believe PayGround is approaching the problem in a smart and strategic way," Kaufenberg says. "I'm looking forward to offering any guidance I can to help PayGround move the healthcare payments industry forward as they develop a strategy that looks to integrate various billing systems into their platform. It's an exciting time to be a part of this company."

About PayGround

PayGround is a healthcare payments platform that streamlines the payment experience for providers and patients. For patients, it's an easy-to-use mobile app to manage, track and pay all medical bills in one secure place. For medical providers, it's a modernized payment platform that reduces costs, simplifies processes and boosts patient and employer satisfaction. PayGround — the meeting place for healthcare payments. Learn more at payground.com .

About Rally Ventures

Rally Ventures invests exclusively in early-stage business technology companies, focusing on entrepreneurs creating major new markets or bringing transformative approaches to existing ones. Since 1997, Rally Ventures' partners and venture capital industry veterans have invested in or run early-stage enterprise business-to-business technology companies with a proven ability to deliver superior returns regardless of the overall market environment. For more information visit rallyventures.com .

