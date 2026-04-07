Rally Ventures Welcomes Liz Benz as Operating Partner

Former Jamf sales leader joins full-time to accelerate portfolio growth and AI-powered go-to-market success

MINNEAPOLIS, April 7, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Rally Ventures, a leading venture capital firm focused on early-stage business technology, today announced that Liz Benz is joining the firm full-time as an Operating Partner. Benz is a long-time Rally Technology Partner and most recently served as the Chief Sales Officer at Jamf, bringing decades of experience in business development, sales operations and revenue strategy.

In her new role, Benz will work directly with Rally's portfolio companies on go-to-market execution, with an AI-native approach. She will also help advance Rally Built, the firm's company creation platform, which augments Rally's core Seed and Series A investment strategy.

"Liz brings a depth of experience that's hard to find. She took Jamf from $70M to $700M+ in ARR and has led multiple sales teams through major growth phases, giving her a clear sense of what it takes to reach meaningful scale," said Justin Kaufenberg, Managing Director at Rally Ventures. "She's already made a tremendous impact as a Tech Partner, and now she'll be part of the day-to-day work with our portfolio companies, helping them move fast and find success."

Benz has spent her career driving outsized growth for high-scale technology companies. At Jamf, she led global sales strategy across a rapidly expanding customer base. She did the same at Field Nation, a high-flying startup backed by Susquehanna Growth Equity. Benz has held senior roles at Oracle and Digital River, guiding business development, channel performance and operational excellence through periods of significant transformation.

"I've loved working with Rally's founders as a Tech Partner: the energy, the problem-solving and the chance to help teams turn great ideas into something real," said Liz Benz, Operating Partner at Rally Ventures. "Joining the team full-time gives me the ability to go even deeper with founders, and I'm excited to help build and support companies from their earliest days."

"Liz will be a huge resource to the entrepreneurs we work with," said Jeff Hinck, Managing Director at Rally Ventures. "She knows how to help teams break through bottlenecks and stay focused on what matters. Our goal is to be the partner founders can count on when things get messy or the path forward is unclear, and Liz is the kind of person who makes that possible."

Benz joins a growing team that has recently welcomed Ben Fried as Venture Partner and Luke Zaientz as Operating Partner. Rally Ventures is currently investing out of Rally Fund V, with a focus on AI/ML, fintech and cybersecurity companies building category-defining solutions.

About Rally Ventures

Rally Ventures invests exclusively in early-stage business technology companies, focusing on entrepreneurs creating major new markets or bringing transformative approaches to existing ones. Since 1997, Rally Ventures' partners and venture capital industry veterans have invested in or run early stage enterprise business-to-business technology companies with a proven ability to deliver superior returns regardless of the overall market environment. For more information visit rallyventures.com.

SOURCE Rally Ventures