RallyUp Debuts in Top 10% of 2021 Inc. 5000 List

TUCSON, Ariz., Aug. 17, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- RallyUp , a leading virtual fundraising platform, today announced its debut ranking on the 2021 Inc. 5000 list at 323, cementing its position in the top 10% of the country's fastest-growing private companies in America. Boasting a 1,532% company growth rate over the last three years, RallyUp joins an elite group of the most successful companies within the American economy's most dynamic segment—its independent small businesses. Intuit, Zappos, Under Armour, Microsoft, Patagonia, and many other well-known names gained their first national exposure as honorees on the Inc. 5000.

"Earning this spot on the Inc. 5000 list alongside so many other prominent and rapidly scaling companies is a monumental validation for our team and reinforces the hard work they've put into building RallyUp into one of the leading fundraising platforms on the market today," said Steve Bernat, CEO, RallyUp. "We want to provide a do-it-all fundraising experience for our customers, and we've worked hard to grow the business with this goal in mind. It's an honor to have our achievements recognized on a national scale."

RallyUp's debut ranking on the 2021 Inc. 5000 List comes on the heels of a big year for the Tucson-based company. With fundraising forever changed by the pandemic, the new charity landscape requires new tools to be successful, and RallyUp is leading the effort to provide them. In the past 12 months, more than 8,000 organizations surpassed $100 million of total funds raised for meaningful causes, with over 1,700 campaigns from a community exceeding 700,000 unique donors.

"The 2021 Inc. 5000 list feels like one of the most important rosters of companies ever compiled," says Scott Omelianuk, editor-in-chief of Inc. "Building one of the fastest-growing companies in America in any year is a remarkable achievement. Building one in the crisis we've lived through is just plain amazing. This kind of accomplishment comes with hard work, smart pivots, great leadership, and the help of a whole lot of people."

