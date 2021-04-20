RallyUp Releases Major New Version of Its Virtual Fundraising Platform

TUCSON, Ariz., April 20, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- RallyUp, a leading virtual fundraising platform, today announced a major new version of the platform that allows nonprofit organizations to run virtual fundraising experiences more effectively as we emerge from the pandemic. The new capabilities, which allow organizations to create interactive fundraising experiences that mimic real-life events, are a much-anticipated addition to the already robust suite of fundraising options offered by RallyUp.

Mix-and-match allows creating interactive fundraising experiences that mimic real-life events.

The foundation of the new release is the capability to incorporate many different types of fundraising components into a single event or experience. This means that one fundraiser could, for example, contain a raffle, a silent auction, and a peer-to-peer component all on one page. Donors supporting a campaign can seamlessly participate in any or all of the fundraising types on the page, all without having to navigate to multiple sites or pages.

"How fundraising is done has been forever changed by the pandemic," says Steve Bernat, founder of RallyUp. "The new charity landscape requires new tools to be successful, and RallyUp is proud to be leading the effort to provide them. Our new version allows nonprofits to add virtual audiences to their in-person events or run them all virtually. Combined with the ability to 'mix and match' fundraising types, nonprofits now have strong tools for fundraising success."

The concept for the new version was shaped by input from thousands of RallyUp's nonprofit customers, who shared unique frustrations with the way that nonprofits were forced to use multiple platforms to create the experiences they wanted. Existing fundraising solutions involved cobbling together multiple sites and forcing donors to go through multiple checkout processes, making it more difficult to participate. RallyUp's new version allows organizations to hold the type of fundraising events they are used to running in person but in a virtual or hybrid environment. "The same way that an organization may have held an in-person fundraising gala with a raffle drawing, the sale of merchandise, and a silent auction in the past, they can now do it virtually using RallyUp's new mix-and-match functionality."

Being able to mimic in-person fundraising virtually is also important to organizations trying to reach a millennial donor market. "We know that this new release is going to make a big impact on organizations that fundraise online, especially on those who hope to engage millennial donors in an innovative way that resonates with them," says Bernat.

Organizations that wish to learn more about RallyUp's new functionality can request a demo or reach out directly to the RallyUp team at https://rallyup.com.

Contact Information

Evgeny Redjebov

RallyUp.com, Inc.

https://www.rallyup.com

[email protected]

Related Images

rallyup-mix-and-match-functionality.png

RallyUp mix-and-match functionality

Mix-and-match allows creating interactive fundraising experiences that mimic real-life events.

SOURCE RallyUp