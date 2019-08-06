Ralph Alexander Named Chairman of the Talen Energy Board and Continues as Chief Executive Officer; Alex Hernandez Promoted to President, Continues as Chief Financial Officer and Joins the Board as Director

THE WOODLANDS, Texas, Aug. 6, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Talen Energy Corp. ("Talen") today announced it has elevated Ralph Alexander to Chairman of its Board of Directors, in addition to his ongoing leadership responsibilities as the Company's Chief Executive Officer ("CEO"). In this expanded role, Mr. Alexander will be responsible for overseeing all aspects of the Company's long-term strategy and overall performance.

Talen also announced today the promotion of Alejandro ("Alex") Hernandez to president, along with his ongoing responsibilities as the Company's chief financial officer ("CFO"). In his expanded role, Mr. Hernandez will oversee the Company's wholesale commercial business and drive execution of the Company's strategic alternatives. As president and CFO, he will continue oversight of the Company's financial planning, accounting, risk management, and balance sheet activities. Mr. Hernandez will continue reporting to Chairman and CEO, Ralph Alexander. Concurrent with his expanded responsibilities, Mr. Hernandez will join Talen's Board of Directors.

"Alex's promotion to president and his addition to our Board of Directors recognizes the significant and strategic role he has played in the successful transformation of Talen," said Alexander. "I am thankful for Alex's partnership over the last three years. I look forward to the impact he will make in driving our commercial business and corporate strategic priorities."

About Talen Energy

Talen Energy is one of the largest competitive energy and power generation companies in North America. The Company owns and/or controls 15,000 megawatts of generating capacity in well- developed, structured wholesale power markets, principally in the Northeast, Mid-Atlantic and Southwest regions of the United States.

For more information, visit http://talenenergy.investorroom.com/index.php

