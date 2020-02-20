Ralph Andretta Begins Tenure As Alliance Data President And Chief Executive Officer

COLUMBUS, Ohio, Feb. 20, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Alliance Data Systems Corporation (NYSE: ADS), a leading global provider of data-driven marketing and loyalty solutions, announced that veteran global financial executive Ralph Andretta has begun his tenure as Alliance Data President and Chief Executive Officer. Mr. Andretta was appointed president and CEO in November 2019, with an effective date of February 3, 2020. Andretta succeeds Charles Horn, who served as Alliance Data's interim CEO since November and will continue with the Company as EVP and Senior Advisor during a transition period. Most recently, Andretta served as Managing Director and Head of U.S. Cards for Citigroup, and has extensive card and payments, financial services and operations expertise. Andretta's career spans more than 25 years working at global organizations including Citi, American Express, Bank of America and EY. He will office primarily out of the Company's headquarters in Columbus, Ohio.

In accordance with the Board's CEO transition and onboarding plan, Andretta will spend his next 100 days on a listening tour, meeting with Company management and associates across multiple locations worldwide as well as other key stakeholders and partners. During that time he will complete an evaluation of Alliance Data's entire global operations, including its Card Services business, its Canadian AIR MILES® Reward Program and Netherlands-based BrandLoyalty business. By late spring, with input received from various stakeholders, Andretta will work with his executive leadership team to develop and execute a strategic plan focused on reenergizing the business and returning Alliance Data to more sustainable, predictable growth.



"I am excited to join Alliance Data and to have had numerous productive meetings already with our seasoned management team and talented associates in the first two weeks of my tenure," Andretta said. "My commitment over these first 100 days is to fully assess the business while gaining the important perspectives of key stakeholders. These inputs will inform our plan for moving forward together — for sharpening our focus and go-to-market strategy; fostering a culture of collaboration and accountability; providing the right products and capabilities that meet the needs of our clients and end-consumers; and ultimately delivering value for all those who have a vested interest in Alliance Data."

About Alliance Data

Alliance Data® (NYSE: ADS) is a leading global provider of data-driven marketing and loyalty solutions serving large, consumer-based industries. The Company creates and deploys customized solutions, enhancing the critical customer marketing experience; the result is measurably changing consumer behavior while driving business growth and profitability for some of today's most recognizable brands. Alliance Data helps its clients create and increase customer loyalty through solutions that engage millions of customers each day across multiple touch points using traditional, digital, mobile and emerging technologies. An S&P 500, FORTUNE 500 and FORTUNE 100 Best Companies to Work For company headquartered in Columbus, Ohio, Alliance Data consists of businesses that together employ over 9,000 associates at more than 50 locations worldwide.

Alliance Data's card services business is a provider of market-leading private label, co-brand, and business credit card programs. LoyaltyOne® owns and operates the AIR MILES® Reward Program, Canada's most recognized loyalty program, and Netherlands-based BrandLoyalty, a global provider of tailor-made loyalty programs for grocers. More information about Alliance Data can be found at www.AllianceData.com.

Forward Looking Statements

This release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933 and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934. Forward-looking statements give our expectations or forecasts of future events and can generally be identified by the use of words such as "believe," "expect," "anticipate," "estimate," "intend," "project," "plan," "likely," "may," "should" or other words or phrases of similar import. Similarly, statements that describe our business strategy, outlook, objectives, plans, intentions or goals also are forward-looking statements. Examples of forward-looking statements include, but are not limited to, statements we make regarding strategic initiatives, our expected operating results, future economic conditions including currency exchange rates, future dividend declarations and the guidance we give with respect to our anticipated financial performance.

We believe that our expectations are based on reasonable assumptions. Forward-looking statements, however, are subject to a number of risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially from the projections, anticipated results or other expectations expressed in this release, and no assurances can be given that our expectations will prove to have been correct. These risks and uncertainties include, but are not limited to, factors set forth in the Risk Factors section in our Annual Report on Form 10-K for the most recently ended fiscal year, which may be updated in Item 1A of, or elsewhere in, our Quarterly Reports on Form 10-Q filed for periods subsequent to such Form 10-K. Further risks and uncertainties include, but are not limited to, the impact of strategic initiatives on us or our business if any transactions are undertaken, and whether the anticipated benefits of such transactions can be realized as well as whether or when any share repurchases are completed.

Our forward-looking statements speak only as of the date made, and we undertake no obligation, other than as required by applicable law, to update or revise any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, subsequent events, anticipated or unanticipated circumstances or otherwise.

