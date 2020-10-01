Ralph G. Nader, MD establishes a concierge practice in collaboration with Castle Connolly Private Health Partners, LLC

"In partnering with CCPHP to create the membership program, I have the flexibility to spend more time with Members," said Dr. Nader. "This high-touch model of care gives me the freedom to spend the time necessary to discuss my patients' health in depth, thereby granting me the opportunity to fully oversee and manage their care."

Dr. Nader has been in private practice for 30 years as a Clinical and Interventional Cardiologist. He earned his medical degree with distinction from Northwestern University in Chicago and completed fellowship training in cardiology and interventional cardiology in the Hospital of the University of Pennsylvania (HUP). Dr. Nader is board-certified in Internal Medicine, Cardiovascular Diseases, Nuclear Cardiology, and Interventional Cardiology. He is a Fellow of the American College of Cardiology, The American Society of Nuclear Cardiology, The Society of Cardiac Angiography and Interventions, and The American College of Physicians.

Dr. Nader founded Miami Center for Advanced Cardiology in 2008. He is an advocate of preventive care and screening for early detection of cardiovascular problems and clinical maintenance care of the heart to avoid surgical intervention if appropriate. He has decades of experience in performing diagnostic cardiac catheterizations and interventional surgical procedures such as balloon angioplasties and cardiovascular stenting.

Dr. Nader believes that a healthy lifestyle assisted by medication and technology when necessary, can lead to a long and active life. He has admitting privileges at Mount Sinai Medical Center.

"CCPHP is pleased to announce the addition of Dr. Nader to our roster of leading concierge physicians," said Dean McElwain, President of CCPHP. "Dr. Nader's practice philosophy of providing exceptional and individualized care for his patients aligns with CCPHP's mission to deliver uncompromising and personalized care to our Members."

Learn more about Dr. Nader's concierge program

SOURCE Castle Connolly Private Health Partners, LLC

Related Links

https://ccphp.net

