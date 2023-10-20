Ralph J. Cetrulo Joins The Wound Pros as Chief Financial Officer

CFO's expertise and leadership in financial management to drive the next phase of the company's rapid growth. 

LOS ANGELES, Oct. 19, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The Wound Pros, the nation's premier wound care management company, is pleased to announce the appointment of Ralph J. Cetrulo as its new Chief Financial Officer (CFO). With a sterling track record in public accounting and as CFO, his deep expertise will provide the financial stewardship required as The Wound Pros continues its rapid expansion across the country.

Cetrulo holds a Bachelor of Science in accounting from the University of Delaware. Throughout his career, he has consistently served middle-market companies and has worked as a partner to businesses at the start-up, growth, and succession stages.

He initially served as the managing director at the Wilmington office of Stephano Slack LLC. In a notable achievement, he played a pivotal role in amalgamating 19 companies, expanding the team from 25 to nearly 700 members within nine years. With 35 years in public accounting and nine as a CFO, his expertise encompasses mergers and acquisitions, business valuations, financial forecasting, and stock options planning.

Cetrulo is a distinguished member of the American Institute of Certified Public Accountants and the Delaware Society of Certified Public Accountants. He also serves as a board member for several organizations. These include the Horn Entrepreneurship Board, University of Delaware, the Delaware Deferred Compensation Board, and the Delaware Workforce Development Board.

Commenting on his appointment, Daniel Yeager, Senior Vice President of Sales and Marketing at The Wound Pros, stated: "Cetrulo's illustrious career, marked by his visionary approach to financial strategies and unparalleled expertise, makes him an invaluable addition to our team. As we rapidly expand our footprint across the United States, his leadership will be pivotal in shaping our financial strategy and driving sustainable growth." 

About The Wound Pros 

The Wound Pros is a physician-owned and managed durable medical equipment (DME) company committed to transforming the treatment and management of chronic non-healing wounds with data-driven decisions and comprehensive documentation. By incorporating technologies like AI and Machine Learning into wound care management, The Wound Pros aims to achieve superior wound-healing outcomes. With services ranging from digital wound management to EHR systems and advanced wound care dressings, The Wound Pros is steadfast in its mission to deliver quality care to long-term facilities nationwide. The company offers exceptional customer service and top-notch care by merging state-of-the-art technology with a patient-focused approach ("High-Tech, High-Touch"). As a prominent DMEPOS supplier and Medicare Part B provider, The Wound Pros serves long-term care facilities nationwide. 

The Wound Pros is a privately held company.

