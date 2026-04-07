Ralph Nader and Bruce Fein Present: Expert Legal Symposium on Impeachment and the Meaning of "Bribery, or other High Crimes and Misdemeanors"

Event to Feature Leading Legal Scholars, Former Lawmakers, and Activists

WASHINGTON, April 7, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Legendary consumer advocate Ralph Nader and constitutional lawyer and scholar Bruce Fein will convene a landmark symposium titled "Impeachment and the Meaning of 'Bribery, or other High Crimes and Misdemeanors'" on Wednesday, April 8, 2026, at the Rayburn House Office Building in Washington, D.C.

The event will explore the constitutional foundations and modern implications of impeachment through expert legal analysis and civic discourse. Opening remarks will be delivered by Ralph Nader, followed by three expert panels featuring prominent scholars, lawmakers, and activists.

Confirmed panelists include former Congressman Dennis Kucinich, Doug Bandow (Cato Institute), Rob Weissman (Co-President, Public Citizen), Jack Rakove (Pulitzer Prize-winning historian and professor), Alan Morrison (Associate Dean, George Washington University Law School), Jeffrey Sterling (CIA whistleblower and author), Mark Green (former New York City Public Advocate), and others.

Panel discussions will lay a firm legal and constitutional foundation for potential future impeachment proceedings, including preliminary "shadow hearings" examining standards and precedent.

The symposium will take place in Room 2044 of the Rayburn House Office Building from 9:00 a.m. to 1:30 p.m., with breakfast and coffee available beginning at 8:30 a.m.

Live Broadcast and Streaming Partners:

C-SPAN (live coverage)

(live coverage) The Real News Network: https://www.youtube.com/live/tXKXx3B7ka8?si=PVKtdHna9t_e-uqo

https://www.youtube.com/live/tXKXx3B7ka8?si=PVKtdHna9t_e-uqo Jessica Denson of the Removal Coalition: https://www.youtube.com/@JessicaDenson07

https://www.youtube.com/@JessicaDenson07 Free Speech for People: YouTube | Facebook

Additional event information, including the full schedule and speaker biographies, is available at:

https://nader.org/2026/04/02/expert-legal-symposium-on-impeachment-and-the-meaning-of-bribery-or-other-high-crimes-and-misdemeanors/

FOR MORE INFORMATION, CONTACT:

Francesco DeSantis or Ralph Nader

Phone: 202-387-8030

Email: [email protected]

SOURCE Ralph Nader, Consumer Advocate