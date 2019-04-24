Ralph Segall Selected to the Bretton Woods Committee

CHICAGO, April 24, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Ralph Segall, Co-Founder and Chief Investment Officer at Segall Bryant & Hamill, has been invited to join the prestigious Bretton Woods Committee.

The invitation-only Bretton Woods Committee was founded in 1983 as a nonpartisan network of prominent global citizens working to demonstrate the value of international economic cooperation and to foster strong, effective Bretton Woods institutions as forces for global well-being.

"I am honored and humbled to be invited to join the highly respected and influential Bretton Woods Committee," said Mr. Segall. "The Committee has done incredible work for decades and I'm excited to work with its esteemed members to tackle pressing global economic and social issues and help the Committee continue to make a positive and profound impact on the world."

The Bretton Woods Committee members are leaders in the business, finance, academic, non-profit, and related sectors, including industry CEOs and former presidents, cabinet officials, and lawmakers from around the world. Through the Committee, they champion global efforts to increase economic growth, combat poverty, and improve global financial stability.

"This is a tremendous and deserved honor for Ralph, and a testament to the value we espouse here at Segall Bryant & Hamill of making an impact with those we serve," said Philip Hildebrandt, Chief Executive Officer at Segall Bryant & Hamill. "Ralph's investment leadership and unwavering commitment to clients and communities continue to help us shape a culture of intellectual diversity, collaboration and giving back. I know he will make a world of difference as a member of the Bretton Woods Committee."

Mr. Segall has been in the investment industry since 1970 and has earned the Chartered Financial Analyst (CFA) and Chartered Investment Counselor (CIC) designations. He is the chair of the Investment Committee of the Evanston Community Foundation, a Trustee of Goucher College (in Baltimore, Maryland) and co-chair of the Investment Committee of its endowment fund. Mr. Segall has a B.S. in Economics from The Wharton School at the University of Pennsylvania and an MBA from the University of Chicago.

