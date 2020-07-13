Ralphs and Food 4 Less To Harness Solar Power At 300,000-Square-Foot Manufacturing Plant

LOS ANGELES, July 13, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Ralphs and Food 4 Less, subsidiaries of The Kroger Co. (NYSE: KR), today announced the installation of a photovoltaic solar power array at its 300,000-square-foot bakery facility in La Habra, Calif.

The La Habra Bakery rooftop installation features nearly 3,000 solar panels to harness energy from the sun that can produce nearly 1 Megawatt (AC) of clean power and 2,009 Megawatt Hours (MWh) annually. That's enough energy to power 240 homes for a full year with an emission reduction equaling 300 cars driven for one year being removed from the road.

"Kroger's newest solar installation is another responsible choice that supports our sustainability goals," said Erin Sharp, Kroger's group vice president of manufacturing. "We will continue to explore energy-efficient technologies and renewable energy options that are protective to the Southern California environment and communities we serve across America."

Kroger's manufacturing team partnered with REC Solar, a non-regulated subsidiary of Duke Energy, on the installation with support from the City of La Habra.

This is the second solar energy project to date for Kroger in the Southern California market, following a 7,000-solar-panel installation last year at the retailer's 555,000-square-foot automated distribution center in Paramount, Calif. The installation joins earlier installations completed at the Fred Meyer distribution center in Clackamas, Ore. and the Smith's Food and Drug distribution center in Layton, Utah. Kroger has also installed solar power arrays at multiple stores. In 2019, Kroger's solar and wind installations combined produced more than 12.8 million kWh of renewable power.

The La Habra Bakery employs over 200 associates in a 7-day, 24-hour operation. The bakery produces sliced bread, buns, rolls, donuts and English muffins. Its distribution footprint extends to a combined 303 Ralphs and Food 4 Less grocery stores.

Ralphs and Food 4 Less are a model of innovation in the grocery industry, while fully invested in Kroger's Zero Hunger | Zero Waste social impact plan that aims to end hunger in local communities and eliminate waste across the company by 2025.

To download video and photography of the solar installation at the bakery facility in La Habra, please visit here.

About Ralphs

At Ralphs, we are Fresh for Everyone™ and dedicated to our Purpose: To Feed the Human Spirit®. We are 22,000 associates in 188 stores who serve customers daily through a seamless shopping experience throughout Southern California and the Central Coast. We are committed to creating #ZeroHungerZeroWaste communities by 2025. To learn more about us, visit our newsroom and investor relations site.

About Food 4 Less/Foods Co

Food 4 Less is dedicated to our purpose: to Feed the Human Spirit ™. Food 4 Less/Foods Co is more than 12,000 associates serving customers in 129 price-impact, warehouse-format supermarkets under the banners Food 4 Less in Southern California, Illinois and Indiana, and Foods Co in Central and Northern California. We are committed to creating #ZeroHungerZeroWaste communities by 2025. To learn more about us, visit our newsroom and investor relations site.

