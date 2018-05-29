Ralphs Celebrates Grand Re-Opening of its Sawtelle Supermarket in West Los Angeles

Following more than three months of ceiling-to-floor renovations, the supermarket is set to celebrate its grand re-opening on Friday, June 1. As part of the celebration, the first 300 customers will receive coupons for free breakfast items and there will be a drawing for general admission tickets to Disneyland. Disneyland ticket drawings will be held at 8:30 a.m. on Friday, June 1 and again at 8:30 a.m. on Saturday, June 2.

The newly remodeled 40,254-square-foot Ralphs supermarket features a completely upgraded look with new and expanded departments, services and a convenient layout that improves the customer shopping experience while helping to conserve energy and reduce waste.

"We're very excited about the re-grand opening," said Harry Shishikyan, store manager. "Our customers have been very patient during the remodel process, and I think they will be pleased with what we now have to offer them."

Customers visiting the remodeled store will see a wide range of new products and services, including an in-store Starbucks. Other amenities include expanded meat, seafood, dairy and bakery departments, a new service meat area, and natural and organic foods available throughout the store. The store also added more than 1,800 new products to its shelves.

In celebration of the remodeled and redesigned store, Ralphs will make a $20,000 donation to the Westside Food Bank. The donation is being made as part of the supermarket company's Zero Hunger | Zero Waste initiative. The initiative seeks to end hunger in the communities served by Ralphs supermarkets in Southern California and eliminate waste across the company by 2025.

The store has also created 10 new jobs, and now employs more than 80 associates.

Ralphs has been serving the residents of West Los Angeles from its National Boulevard store since 1994.

About Ralphs

Ralphs Grocery Company is dedicated to our purpose: to Feed the Human Spirit™. We are more than 22,000 associates serving customers in 191supermarkets across Southern California. From the company's headquarters in Los Angeles County, Ralphs is a recognized leader in community service and giving. Last year, the company contributed more than $6 million to support education, hunger relief, women's health and local nonprofit organizations in the communities served by the company's stores. Ralphs is a subsidiary of The Kroger Co., (NYSE: KR), one of the world's largest retailers, based in Cincinnati, Ohio. For more about Ralphs, please visit our website at www.ralphs.com.

