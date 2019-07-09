Ralphs Eagerly Returns To Labor Negotiations July 10-12
Grocer targets meaningful progress on balanced labor contract
Jul 09, 2019, 16:06 ET
LOS ANGELES, July 9, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Ralphs Grocery Company returns to the negotiations table July 10-12 for meaningful and thoughtful discussions with the unions, to exchange proposals and come to a fair and balanced offer that benefits all 18,000 associates who choose to work for Ralphs.
The company has a history of continuous investment in its valued associates through:
- Competitive wages
- Premium healthcare benefits that cost associates $62 a month on average in premiums for their entire family's medical coverage
- Generous pension benefits for retirement in a time when 93% of American companies do not offer a pension option
"As we have said all along, we are committed to continuing to invest in our associates – providing secure, stable jobs with competitive pay and benefits. We know our associates are the heart of our company," said Mike Murphy, president of Ralphs. "With a balanced approach this agreement can be a win for everyone – our associates, our communities and our company."
Additional bargaining dates with the unions have been set for the end of July and early August.
For up-to-date information on labor negotiations, please visit www.ralphscba.com.
SOURCE Ralphs Grocery Company
