Ralphs Eagerly Returns To Labor Negotiations July 10-12

LOS ANGELES, July 9, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Ralphs Grocery Company returns to the negotiations table July 10-12 for meaningful and thoughtful discussions with the unions, to exchange proposals and come to a fair and balanced offer that benefits all 18,000 associates who choose to work for Ralphs.

The company has a history of continuous investment in its valued associates through:

Competitive wages

Premium healthcare benefits that cost associates $62 a month on average in premiums for their entire family's medical coverage

a month on average in premiums for their entire family's medical coverage Generous pension benefits for retirement in a time when 93% of American companies do not offer a pension option

"As we have said all along, we are committed to continuing to invest in our associates – providing secure, stable jobs with competitive pay and benefits. We know our associates are the heart of our company," said Mike Murphy, president of Ralphs. "With a balanced approach this agreement can be a win for everyone – our associates, our communities and our company."

Additional bargaining dates with the unions have been set for the end of July and early August.

For up-to-date information on labor negotiations, please visit www.ralphscba.com.

SOURCE Ralphs Grocery Company

Related Links

http://www.ralphs.com

