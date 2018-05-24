Ralphs Invites Customers to Support Our Troops

This year, customers and associates of Ralphs will be able to show their support for our service men and women from May 23 to July 24 by donating their spare change in specially-marked coin boxes at the check stands in all Ralphs supermarkets. One-hundred percent of all donations will go to the USO.

Ralphs customers will also be able to give to the USO by purchasing a "Honoring Our Heroes" tear pad scan card. The tear pad scan cards are located at all check stands in $1, $3 and $5 denominations.

"The USO supports our military and their families in so many ways—from being right there for the wounded, injured and ill, to helping those who are on deployment record a bed time story for their children," said Valerie Jabbar, president of Ralphs. "The USO connects with our service men and women every step of the way, and Ralphs is proud to honor our troops and veterans by supporting them."

Honoring Ralphs' Heroes

Ralphs is also recognizing company associates who are active and former military members, including BH Barnett, a resident of Costa Mesa, who works as a barista in the Starbucks at the Ralphs at 380 E. 17th Street in Costa Mesa.

Barnett is a United States Navy veteran. He achieved the rank of Petty Officer 2nd Class and served as a prosthetics technician and triage corpsman aboard the aircraft carrier USS America from 1964 to 1968.

Barnett, 75, joined Ralphs in 2008 after retiring from a three-decade career in the dental industry.

Customers can read more accounts of military service like BH Barnett's story of service in the U.S. Navy, and learn how to volunteer with the USO or donate by visiting www.honoringourheroes.com.

Barnett's picture is also being featured on special Honoring Our Heroes signs that are being displayed at all Ralphs supermarkets from Memorial Day through July 4.

About Ralphs

At Ralphs Grocery Company we are dedicated to our purpose: to Feed the Human Spirit ™. We are more than 22,000 associates serving our customers in 191 supermarkets across Southern California from our headquarters in Los Angeles County. Ralphs is a recognized leader in community service and giving. Last year, we contributed more than $6 million to support education, hunger relief, women's health and local nonprofit organizations in the communities served by the company's stores. Ralphs is a subsidiary of The Kroger Co., (NYSE: KR), one of the world's largest retailers, based in Cincinnati, Ohio. For more about Ralphs, please visit our web site at www.ralphs.com.

