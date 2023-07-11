Ralston Family Farms Announces Brand Refresh, Expands National Distribution to Whole Foods Market Stores

News provided by

Ralston Family Farms

11 Jul, 2023, 10:00 ET

ATKINS, Ark., July 11, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Ralston Family Farms has announced its brand refresh and the news of an expanded national distribution partnership with Whole Foods Market.

Ralston Family Farms underwent a significant brand transformation to align its brand identity with the desires and preferences of its valued customers. The brand refresh showcases a refreshed logo and new product packaging, highlighting the company's commitment to sustainability and regenerative rice farming practices.

Continue Reading
Ralston Family Farms Brand Refresh
Ralston Family Farms Brand Refresh

The brand refresh comes after an extensive consumer research study conducted by the family. Survey results found that consumers emphasized the importance of distinguishing the unique flavors and textures of Ralston Family Farms' diverse rice varieties. The brand's redesign captures the unique characteristics of each rice variety, inviting customers to explore the complexity and diversity of their products. Furthermore, the survey revealed a strong consumer preference for highlighting Ralston Family Farms'sustainable practices, aligning with their values and mission.

"We were seeing a great response to the product, and the brand identity had to match the quality our customers were experiencing," said Robin Ralston. "This design refresh highlights our respect for the land and the nourishment it provides, providing rice that satisfies the palate and promotes a responsible food system - from seed to spoon."

At the core of the brand refresh is a compelling logo that prominently features the family name, with bolded characters and a fluid font reminiscent of the Arkansas River—the water source that nurtures the family's rice fields. Complementing the new logo, the redesigned packaging showcases each rice variety, its nutritional benefits, and its American-grown heritage, with a renewed emphasis on sustainability.

Discover Ralston Family Farms rice and their selection of American grown rice, featuring unique  varieties like Aromatic Purple Rice, Red Rice, and Nature's Blend Rice, as well as their popular favorites Jasmine Rice, Basmati Rice, and Golden Light-Brown Rice all found nationwide at major retailers near you.

For more information about Ralston Family Farms, visit https://www.ralstonfamilyfarms.com/.

About Ralston Family Farms:
Ralston Family Farms is a family and women-owned rice farming company based in Atkins, Arkansas. With a single-source approach to regenerative farming, they grow, mill, and package their products for exceptional quality. With a focus on environmental sustainability and a zero-waste philosophy, they promote the consumption of natural, family-farmed, and American grown foods. Ralston Family Farms embodies values of family, faith, and excellence in providing customers with delicious and nutritious rice options.

SOURCE Ralston Family Farms

PRN Top Stories Newsletters

Sign up to get PRN’s top stories and curated news delivered to your inbox weekly!

Thank you for subscribing!

By signing up you agree to receive content from us.
Our newsletters contain tracking pixels to help us deliver unique content based on each subscriber's engagement and interests. For more information on how we will use your data to ensure we send you relevant content please visit our PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. You can withdraw your consent at any time in the footer of every email you'll receive. Mit Ihrer Anmeldung erklären Sie sich damit einverstanden, Inhalte von uns zu erhalten.
Unsere Newsletter enthalten Zählpixel, die die Lieferung einzigartiger Inhalte in Bezug auf das Abonnement und die Interessen der einzelnen Abonnenten ermöglichen. Weitere Informationen über die Verwendung Ihrer Daten im Hinblick auf die Zusendung von relevanten Inhalten, finden Sie in unserer PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Ihre Zustimmung können Sie jederzeit in der Fußzeile jeder erhaltenen E-Mail widerrufen. En vous inscrivant à la newsletter, vous consentez à la réception de contenus de notre part.
Notre newsletter contient des pixels espions nous permettant la fourniture à chaque abonné, d’un contenu unique en lien avec ses souscriptions et intérêts. Pour de plus amples informations sur l’utilisation faite de vos données en vue de l’envoi des contenus concernés, nous vous invitons à consulter la politique de confidentialité disponible à partir du lien suivant PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Vous pouvez à tout moment revenir sur votre consentement par le biais des informations situées au bas de chaque e-mail reçu. Регистрирайки се, Вие се съгласявате да получавате информационно съдържание от нас. Нашите бюлетини съдържат проследяващи пиксели, които ни помагат да предоставяме уникално съдържание въз основа на ангажираността и интересите на всеки абонат. За повече информация относно начина, по който ще използваме Вашите данни, за да гарантираме, че Ви изпращаме подходящо съдържание, моля, направете справка с нашето Уведомление за поверителност на потребителския бюлетин на PRN. Можете да оттеглите съгласието си по всяко време в долния колонтитул на всеки от имейлите, които ще получите.