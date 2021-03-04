Ralston Instruments Introduces the Field Gauge LC20 Digital Pressure Gauge

NEWBURY, Ohio, March 4, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Ralston Instruments, a global leader in the development of innovative pressure and temperature calibration equipment, today announces the release of the Field Gauge LC20 line of pressure gauges. A follow-up to the preceding LC10 line, the LC20 boasts increased accuracy and an expanded list of customization options including wireless capabilities.

The new Field Gauge LC20 by Ralston Instruments is a durable hand-held gauge with an impressive ± 0.1% of full scale accuracy.

"The LC20 has the same durable construction and portability as our LC10 model, but we've taken the functionality up a notch," stated Doug Ralston, Senior VP of Engineering. "With an impressive ±0.1% of full-scale accuracy, the LC20 is ideal for use as a calibration reference. It maintains its accuracy across a wide pressure and temperature range, eliminating the need to carry multiple conventional gauges." Ralston also noted that while the LC10 and LC20 both allow logging and live viewing of pressure over USB, the LC20 offers a wireless option which allows techs to monitor tests remotely on a laptop with the included FieldLab Desktop software. "This is an especially handy feature for field work in harsh climates," he explained, "but is equally as convenient for bench test work in a lab."

The Field Gauge LC20 is available in 11 pressure ranges from 5 psi / 35 kPa to 10,000 psi / 70 Mpa, a compound vacuum/pressure gauge from ±15 psi, and a digital vacuum gauge measuring up to 30 inHg / 760 mbar.

For more than 50 years, Ralston pressure calibration products have been trusted by calibration labs and field technicians in energy production, health care, petrochemical production, storage and distribution, and many other industries around the globe. From hand pumps and compressed gas control devices to hoses, adapters, and complete calibration kits, all Ralston products are made in the USA using innovative design and precise manufacturing techniques.

