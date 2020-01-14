Ram 1500 Named 2020 Luxury Car of the Year by Cars.com

Cars.com has named the Ram 1500 its 2020 Luxury Car of the Year. The editors of Cars.com look for a vehicle that represents ultimate luxury in its class, is exceptionally well-rounded and demonstrates outstanding usability and drivability. This is the first time a truck has won the Luxury Car of the Year award from Cars.com.

"This award validates Ram's unrelenting efforts to deliver more comfort, refinement and value to our customers," said Reid Bigland, Head of Ram Brand. "The Ram 1500 Longhorn and Limited are examples of how we deliver the most luxurious pickups in the industry. It is immensely satisfying to have Cars.com recognize the Ram 1500 as Luxury Car of the Year."

Any model vehicle, regardless of when it was introduced or last updated, is eligible for the award.

"The 2020 Ram 1500 Longhorn and Limited trims stand out from the crowd thanks to their stunning interiors with premium wood, leather, metal and chrome finishes, an awe-inspiring multimedia system and outstanding ride quality," said Jenni Newman, Editor-in-Chief of Cars.com. "The Ram 1500's top trim levels are stunning and well deserving of Cars.com's Luxury Vehicle of the Year award."

For 2020, an all-new V-6 EcoDiesel joins the Ram 1500 lineup and brings with it best-in-class diesel torque with 480 lb.-ft. and diesel towing capability of 12,560 pounds. The 2020 Ram 1500 EcoDiesel also leads all trucks in fuel range. Paired with an available 33-gallon fuel tank, Ram's driving range exceeds 1,000 miles. The 2020 Ram 1500 EcoDiesel is available in all models and configurations, including a first-time offering in the Ram Rebel.

Ram's class-leading ride and handling is accomplished via a segment-exclusive link-coil rear suspension system with optional Active-level four-corner air suspension.

As a segment disrupter, the Ram 1500's Uconnect 4C with a massive 12-inch touchscreen leads the pickup world in technology, featuring split-screen capability, 360-degree camera views and exclusive content from SiriusXM with Personalized Stations Powered by Pandora, which delivers ad-free personalization not found on other entertainment services.

The Ram 1500 is also the truck industry's cargo-management and storage leader. The Ram 1500 multifunction tailgate feature is unique among all pickups and offers customers cargo-access flexibility without compromise. The 2020 Ram 1500 also features twice the interior storage capacity versus the competition.

Among the Ram 1500's other innovative storage solutions are the RamBox cargo management system. The RamBox system includes versatile, weatherproof, lockable, illuminated and drainable storage bins built into the bed rails. RamBox bins also feature a handy 115-volt, 400-watt outlet. Also available with RamBox is a pickup bed divider/two-foot bed extender and cargo rail system with four sliding, adjustable cleats.

Ram 1500

The 2020 Ram 1500 is the no-compromise benchmark for durability, technology, efficiency and convenience with features never before offered in a pickup. The Ram 1500 features up to 12,750 pounds of towing capability (5.7-liter HEMI® V-8) and 2,300 pounds of payload. Ram's eTorque mild hybrid system delivers improved fuel efficiency in both V-6 (standard) and V-8 configurations. The Ram 1500 features more than 100 active safety and security systems, including adaptive cruise control, Forward Collision Warning, Blind-spot Monitoring and Ready Alert Braking.

Ram 1500 Longhorn

The Ram 1500 Longhorn is filled with more craftsman-like details, including real wood surfaces and 100 percent full-grain leather seats, than any other truck in the segment. Longhorn models feature design cues from traditionally handcrafted, time-tested wares, such as the antique pocket watch, hand-tooled leather cowboy boots or a horseman's saddle. Real barnwood accents, such as wood tandem doors on the center console, are individually applied to "Longhorn" branding burned on the wood-trimmed upper glove box door and segment-exclusive hand-wrapped, 100 percent full-grain leather dashboard. Embossed alligator skin pattern leather on the center console, instrument panel, seats and door panel inserts, brushed-nickel metal badge and satin chrome accents set Longhorn apart from the rest of the Ram lineup.

Ram 1500 Limited

The Ram 1500 Limited is a no-compromise truck that sets the standard for interior comfort and refinement. The Ram 1500 Limited features unique technology, materials and storage solutions to give customers a premium experience while staying true to the hardworking nature of the Ram 1500. The Ram 1500 Limited features an exclusive and largest-in-class Uconnect 4C with 12-inch touchscreen and SiriusXM with Personalized Stations Powered by Pandora, which delivers ad-free personalization not found on any other entertainment service. Premium full-leather front and rear reclining seats with heating and cooling, segment-exclusive 100 percent full-grain hand-wrapped leather dashboard, door-panel coverings and armrests, real aluminum and wood accents and a 900-watt, 19-speaker Harman Kardon audio system give owners an unmatched sense of luxury and refinement.

About Ram Truck Brand

In 2009, the Ram Truck brand launched as a stand-alone division, focused on meeting the demands of truck buyers and delivering benchmark-quality vehicles. With a full lineup of trucks, the Ram 1500, 2500/3500 Heavy Duty, 3500/4500/5500 Chassis Cab, ProMaster and ProMaster City, the Ram brand builds trucks that get the hard work done and families where they need to go.

Ram continues to outperform the competition and sets the benchmarks for:

Segment first 1,000 lb.-ft of torque with Cummins Turbo Diesel

Towing capacity of 35,100 lbs. with Ram 3500

Payload of 7,680 lbs. with Ram 3500

Most luxurious: Ram Limited with real wood, real leather and 12-inch Uconnect touchscreen

Best ride and handling with exclusive link coil rear and auto-level air suspensions

Most interior space with Ram Mega Cab

Most capable full-size off-road pickup – Ram Power Wagon

Most-awarded light-duty truck in America

Highest owner loyalty of any half-ton pickup

Over the last 30 years, Ram has the highest percentage of pickups still on the road

Ram is part of the portfolio of brands offered by global automaker Fiat Chrysler Automobiles. For more information regarding FCA (NYSE: FCAU/ MTA: FCA), please visit www.fcagroup.com.

Follow Ram and FCA US news and video on:

Company blog: http://blog.fcanorthamerica.com

Media website: http://media.fcanorthamerica.com

Ram Truck brand: www.ramtrucks.com

Ram Zone blog: http://blog.ramtrucks.com

Facebook: www.facebook.com/RamTrucks and https://www.facebook.com/FiatChrysler.NorthAmerica/

Instagram: www.instagram.com/ramtrucks and www.instagram.com/FiatChrysler_NA

Twitter: www.twitter.com/RamTrucks and www.twitter.com/FiatChrysler_NA

YouTube: www.youtube.com/RamTrucks and www.youtube.com/fcanorthamerica

SOURCE FCA