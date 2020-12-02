Ram 1500 TRX Named MotorTrend 2021 Truck of the Year

The Ram TRX 1500 is not just the 2021 MotorTrend Truck of the Year—the unprecedented third straight time the Ram marque has won—but the new benchmark that all supertrucks must beat.

"This year marks the first time in our 70 years of competitions that an automotive brand has taken MotorTrend's Golden Calipers three consecutive years," said Mark Rechtin, MotorTrend editor-in-chief. "With the 2021 Ram 1500 TRX following the 2019 Ram 1500 and 2020 Ram Heavy Duty, the FCA truck brand has proven a dominance in the light-duty and heavy-duty pickup realms that is downright astonishing."

When evaluating this year's group of new or redesigned vehicles for Truck of the Year against the six key criteria—safety, efficiency, value, advancement in design, engineering excellence, and performance of the intended function—the Ram 1500 TRX was the unanimous winner for MotorTrend judges. In winning this coveted award, the Ram 1500 TRX outperformed four other finalists: the Ford Super Duty, Jeep Gladiator, Nissan Frontier, and Nissan Titan.

Powering the 1500 TRX is FCA's infamous Hellcat engine—which is technically only called a Hellcat in Dodge products. This 6.2-liter supercharged V-8 produces 702 hp and 650 lb-ft of torque. But this vehicle is so much more than excess horsepower.

"The Ram offers a premium interior, dozens of smart touches, and a smooth-riding suspension that doesn't sacrifice the ability to do trucky things like haul and tow," says Rechtin. "Then add the TRX's 702-horsepower motor and a chassis that will pound any desert run or off-road trail into submission, and you've created a legend."

The Ram—despite its heavy-duty off-road tires—even puts up respectable braking and handling numbers, coming to a stop from 60 mph in 130 feet and lapping the figure eight in 28.4 seconds at 0.61g average. Numbers are one thing, but the way the TRX feels in the real world is even more impressive. On road, where the majority of owners will spend their time, the Ram is one-half super truck, one-half luxury GT.

Through clever engineering solutions, smart design, and new benchmarks for capability, the 2021 Ram 1500 TRX is a truck that represents a new industry standard as MotorTrend's 2021 Truck of the Year.

