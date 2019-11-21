RAM 1500 Wins Green Car Journal's 2020 Green Truck of the Year, Mitsubishi Outlander PHEV Takes 2020 Family Green Car of the Year Honor

SAN ANTONIO, Nov. 21, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Green Car Journal has selected the RAM 1500 as its 2020 Green Truck of the Year™ and the Mitsubishi Outlander PHEV as the magazine's inaugural 2020 Family Green Car of the Year™. Winners of the magazine's prestigious awards were announced today at a press conference held at the San Antonio Auto & Truck Show in San Antonio.

"The RAM 1500 is distinguished as the first back-to-back winner of Green Truck of the Year™, having driven off with Green Car Journal's 2019 Green Truck of the Year™ honor last year following the launch of this popular pickup's all-new fifth generation," said Ron Cogan, editor and publisher of Green Car Journal and GreenCarJournal.com. "Its' distinction as 2020 Green Truck of the Year™ is testament to the laser-sharp focus this model has on filling the needs of everyday drivers and tradesmen, while offering higher efficiency that decreases fuel use and carbon emissions."

Along with its compelling design, lighter weight, and legendary work-and-play functionality, RAM 1500 offers drivers considerable environmental achievement with its new and more powerful 3.0-liter EcoDiesel powerplant, which achieves an EPA estimated 22 city/32 highway mpg. A pair of eTorque mild hybrid powerplants, exclusive to the segment, deliver up to 20 city/26 highway mpg fuel efficiency. RAM 1500 features considerable towing and hauling capabilities and is equipped with the latest connected and driver-assist technologies.

Green Car Journal's inaugural Family Green Car of the Year™ award identifies the most deserving new model that meets the diverse needs of families while delivering value, style, performance, and of course laudable environmental performance. Mitsubishi's Outlander PHEV stands out in these areas.

"The Mitsubishi Outlander PHEV offers everything on a family's shopping list," points out Cogan. "It's stylish, comfortable, and spacious enough to handle all the trappings of family life, and comes at a very approachable cost for a plug-in crossover with its level of features. The Outlander PHEV's real strength is its sophisticated series and parallel hybrid powertrain that enables 22 miles of driving on battery power alone for daily errands or commuting, or greater than 300 miles of travel on hybrid power. Plus, it can plug in to a household outlet, a 240-volt wall or public charger, or even a public DC fast charger."

Finalists for 2020 Green Truck of the Year™ included the Chevrolet Colorado, Chevrolet Silverado, Ford F-150, Ford Ranger, and RAM 1500. Vying for 2020 Family Green Car of the Year™ were the Chrysler Pacifica Hybrid, Hyundai Venue, Kia Niro, Mitsubishi Outlander PHEV, and Nissan Versa. By virtue of their environmental achievement and distinction among their peers, each of these 2020 Green Car Awards™ finalists is recognized with Green Car Journal's 2020 Green Car Product of Excellence™ honor.

"The Green Car Awards™ recognize the important auto industry effort in delivering models that meet the demanding needs of sophisticated new car and truck buyers, while also offering greater environmental compatibility," said Pam Crail, president of San Antonio Auto Dealers Association. "This important trend has been gaining momentum for years, and it's one that is well-represented by the many 'green' vehicles on display throughout the San Antonio Auto & Truck Show. We're proud to work with Green Car Journal in bringing attention to vehicles that make environmental performance a natural part of car and truck ownership."

About Green Car Journal

The Green Car Awards™ are an important part of Green Car Journal's mission to showcase environmental progress in the auto industry. The award-winning magazine and recently relaunched GreenCarJournal.com are premier sources of information on high fuel efficiency, low emission, advanced technology, and connected vehicles. Green Truck of the Year™, Family Green Car of the Year™, Green Car Awards™, and the Green Car Product of Excellence™ are trademarks of Green Car Journal and RJ Cogan Specialty Publications Group, Inc.

About San Antonio Auto & Truck Show

The San Antonio Auto and Truck Show (SAATS), produced by the San Antonio Dealers Association, is a preeminent automotive event, bringing all things automotive to South Texas each November. Dubbed "the largest showroom in South Texas," show visitors may shop and compare all makes and models of cars and light trucks, under one roof. The show is also the Truck Capital of the South. SAATS offers up exciting automotive manufacturer displays of the newest model vehicles and the latest, cutting-edge technologies every year. Visitors can also experience the most current and innovative ways to personalize their vehicles in the new MarketPlace and marvel at the latest in exotic vehicles. For more information or to buy tickets, visit www.saautoshow.com.

