Ram 2500 Wins Popular Science Best of What's New Award

AUBURN HILLS, Mich., Dec. 3, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Ram Truck today was named winner of Popular Science Magazine's 2020 Best of What's New award in the Auto category.

Each year, Popular Science reviews thousands of new products and innovations and chooses the top 100 winners across 11 categories. To win, a product or technology must represent a significant step forward in its category.

"The Ram 2500 Heavy Duty is among the Best of What's New because its unique blend of tech makes it tough yet sophisticated," said Joe Brown, Editor-in-Chief of Popular Science. "That's a tough balance to strike, especially in a field crowded with so much innovation."

For 2020, Ram Heavy Duty offers a towing capacity of 35,100 pounds and a payload capacity of 7,680 pounds. The Ram Heavy Duty also sets benchmarks in comfort, luxury materials, innovation and technology extending well past any competitive offerings. Ram Truck customers with the Uconnect 12-inch touchscreen also enjoy another industry-first feature in SiriusXM's new "Personalized Stations Powered by Pandora," which deliver a combination of rich music curation and industry-leading personalization not found in any other audio entertainment service.

About Best of What's New

Each year, the editors of Popular Science review thousands of products in search of the top 100 tech innovations of the year — breakthrough products and technologies that represent a significant leap in their categories. The winners, the Best of What's New, are awarded inclusion in the much anticipated December issue of Popular Science, the most widely read issue of the year since the debut of Best of What's New in 1988. Best of What's New awards are presented to 100 new products and technologies in 11 categories: Automotive, Aerospace, Engineering, Entertainment, Gadgets, General Innovation, Security, Software, Home, Health and Recreation.

About Ram Heavy Duty

The Ram Heavy Duty blends extreme performance and towing capability with the segment's most refinement and operator comfort features. The 2020 Ram Heavy Duty offers a towing capacity of 35,100 pounds and a payload capacity of 7,680 pounds. Driving it all, the pickup segments first 1,000 lb.-ft. of torque engine; the Cummins I-6 Turbo Diesel. The new Ram Heavy Duty also sets benchmarks in comfort, luxury materials, innovation and technology extending well past any competitive offerings. Class-leading ride and handling is accomplished via a class-exclusive link-coil rear (2500) suspension system with optional rear air suspension (2500 and 3500). Giving maximum effort all day, every day with confidence, the Ram Heavy Duty line of pickup trucks steps forward with the full force of modern capability.

About Ram Truck Brand

In 2009, the Ram Truck brand launched as a stand-alone division, focused on meeting the demands of truck buyers and delivering benchmark-quality vehicles. With a full lineup of trucks, the Ram 1500, 2500/3500 Heavy Duty, 3500/4500/5500 Chassis Cab, ProMaster and ProMaster City, the Ram brand builds trucks that get the hard work done and families where they need to go.

Ram continues to outperform the competition and sets the benchmarks for:

Segment first 1,000 lb.-ft of torque with Cummins Turbo Diesel

Towing capacity of 35,100 lbs. with Ram 3500

Payload of 7,680 lbs. with Ram 3500

Most luxurious: Ram Limited with real wood, real leather and 12-inch Uconnect touchscreen

Best ride and handling with exclusive link coil rear and auto-level air suspensions

Most interior space with Ram Mega Cab

Most capable full-size off-road pickup – Ram Power Wagon

Most-awarded light-duty truck in America

Highest owner loyalty of any half-ton pickup

Over the last 30 years, Ram has the highest percentage of pickups still on the road

Ram is part of the portfolio of brands offered by global automaker Fiat Chrysler Automobiles. For more information regarding FCA (NYSE: FCAU/ MTA: FCA), please visit www.fcagroup.com.

