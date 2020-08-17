Ram Announces 2021 Ram 1500 TRX Launch Edition

How do you top the apex predator of the truck world? By introducing the 2021 Ram TRX 1500 Launch Edition.



Along with today's world debut of the all-new 2021 Ram 1500 TRX super truck, the Ram brand announced plans to build a limited run of TRX Launch Edition models.



U.S. buyers will have to act quickly. Only 702 units will be sold as a commemoration of the TRX's segment-topping 702 horsepower.



"The Ram team is as excited about the all-new 2021 Ram 1500 TRX as our customers are," said Mike Koval Jr., Head of Ram Brand, FCA - North America. "Many of those customers have been asking for something special, even above the TRX's already loaded features."



The TRX Launch Edition is visually distinguished by its Anvil Gray paint, which will be exclusive to the edition. Inside, each of the TRX Launch Edition trucks gets a special red and brushed-aluminum center console badge identifying it as a special, limited-edition TRX model.



The Ram 1500 TRX Launch Edition package is coupled with the TRX Level 2 Equipment Group, adding carbon fiber interior trim, color accent package, Head-up Display, beadlock-capable wheels, 19-speaker Harman Kardon premium sound system, dual-pane panoramic sunroof and bodyside graphics.



Production of the 2021 Ram 1500 TRX Launch Edition starts in early fourth-quarter 2020.



The 2021 Ram 1500 TRX is built at FCA's Sterling Heights (Michigan) Assembly Plant.

2021 Ram 1500 TRX

The new 2021 Ram 1500 TRX is the apex predator of the truck world and cements Ram Truck as North America's off-road truck leader. The Ram 1500 TRX expands the light-duty lineup and sets the benchmark for extreme performance pickup trucks. Designed bolt by bolt to significantly outperform every other truck, the 2021 Ram 1500 TRX has been tested to handle the most punishing conditions with extreme durability. Powered by the 702-horsepower supercharged 6.2-liter HEMI® V-8 engine, the 2021 Ram 1500 TRX delivers a top speed of 118 mph on its way to being the quickest, fastest and most powerful mass-produced half-ton pickup truck in the world. New integrated fender flares add eight inches of body width, making room for new 18-inch wheels that are wrapped in specially designed 35-inch Wrangler Territory All-Terrain tires from Goodyear. This combination, paired with an all-new custom suspension composed of the highest quality components and tuning geared toward high-speed desert runs, produces even more capability on the street or in the desert.



Ram Truck Brand

In 2009, the Ram Truck brand launched as a stand-alone division, focused on meeting the demands of truck buyers and delivering benchmark-quality vehicles. With a full lineup of trucks, the Ram 1500, 2500/3500 Heavy Duty, 3500/4500/5500 Chassis Cab, ProMaster and ProMaster City, the Ram brand builds trucks that get the hard work done and families where they need to go.



Ram continues to outperform the competition and sets the benchmarks for:

Segment first 1,000 lb.-ft of torque with Cummins Turbo Diesel

Towing capacity of 35,100 lbs. with Ram 3500

Payload of 7,680 lbs. with Ram 3500

Most luxurious: Ram Limited with real wood, real leather and 12-inch Uconnect touchscreen

Best ride and handling with exclusive link coil rear and auto-level air suspensions

Most interior space with Ram Mega Cab

Most capable full-size off-road pickup – Ram Power Wagon

Most-awarded light-duty truck in America

Highest owner loyalty of any half-ton pickup

Over the last 30 years, Ram has the highest percentage of pickups still on the road

Ram is part of the portfolio of brands offered by global automaker Fiat Chrysler Automobiles. For more information regarding FCA (NYSE: FCAU/ MTA: FCA), please visit www.fcagroup.com.



