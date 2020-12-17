Ram Announces Start of Production for New 2021 Ram 1500 TRX

Ram announced today that production of the all-new 2021 Ram 1500 TRX has begun at the Sterling Heights Assembly Plant (SHAP) in Sterling Heights, Michigan. The first vehicle – VIN No. 001 – is a Ram 1500 TRX Launch Edition adorned in exclusive Anvil exterior paint that will be auctioned for charity. More details on the auction will be available early next year.

"We're ecstatic to announce the start of production of the award-winning, all-new 2021 Ram 1500 TRX," said Mike Koval Jr., Head of Ram Brand. "The Ram 1500 TRX bolsters the brand's strong history of high-performance trucks while expanding Ram's light-duty lineup with the segment's best combination of performance, capability, luxury and technology.



"We are also well aware that Ram 1500 TRX Launch Edition VIN #001 will be an instant collectible truck that is sure to excite enthusiasts, so we plan to make it available via auction with all proceeds going to charity," Koval added. "We look forward to providing further details about the auction and how potential buyers can bid on this very special Ram truck early next year."



FCA invested nearly $1.5 billion to retool SHAP to build the next-generation Ram 1500 and to support the future growth of the Ram brand. The all-new truck officially launched in March 2018. More than 7,200 employees currently build the award-winning truck.



Designed bolt by bolt to significantly outperform every other truck, the 2021 Ram 1500 TRX has been tested to handle the most punishing conditions with extreme durability. A proven and reliable high-performance engine, the 2021 Ram 1500 TRX is powered by a 6.2-liter supercharged HEMI® V-8 engine that delivers top output for extended driving sessions without degradation in performance. The quickest, fastest and most powerful mass-produced half-ton pickup truck in the world is rated at 702 horsepower, 650 lb.-ft. of torque and delivers a new level of performance: 0-60 miles per hour (mph) in 4.5 seconds, the quarter mile in 12.9 seconds at 108 mph and a top speed of 118 mph.



The new 2021 Ram 1500 TRX was recently named the winner of the prestigious MotorTrend Truck of the Year® competition, marking the third consecutive year the Ram brand captured the coveted award. Ram 1500 won in 2019, and Ram Heavy Duty took top honors for 2020.



Commemorating America's most powerful truck at 702 horsepower, the 2021 1500 TRX Launch Edition is limited to 702 units, which sold out in less than three hours. The Ram 1500 TRX Launch Edition is visually distinguished by its exclusive Anvil Gray paint, and inside, each truck features a special red and brushed-aluminum center console badge identifying it as a limited-edition Ram 1500 TRX Launch Edition model.



The Ram 1500 TRX Launch Edition package is coupled with the TRX Level 2 Equipment Group, adding carbon fiber interior trim, color accent package, head-up display, beadlock-capable wheels, 19-speaker Harman Kardon premium sound system, dual-pane panoramic sunroof, Advanced Safety Group, and hood and bodyside graphics. Additionally, Ram 1500 TRX VIN No. 001 includes other optional equipment, such as RamBar by Mopar, rock rails by Mopar, bed-mounted tire carrier by Mopar, Trailer Tow Group and Trailer Reverse Steering Control.



