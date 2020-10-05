Ram Commemorates the Pinnacle of Southwest-inspired Luxury with 2021 Ram 1500 Limited Longhorn 10th Anniversary Edition

Ram today is commemorating the pinnacle of southwestern luxury by unveiling the new 2021 Ram 1500 Limited Longhorn 10th Anniversary Edition pickup truck.

The Ram 1500 Limited Longhorn 10th Anniversary Edition joins the lineup and raises the world's benchmark again for upscale pickup trucks.

"The new 2021 Ram 1500 Limited Longhorn 10th Anniversary Edition is a tip of the Stetson to 10 years as a stand-alone brand building the best trucks, featuring the ultimate combination of capability, luxury and refinement," said Mike Koval Jr., Head of Ram Brand. "Truck buyers in this rarified air expect to see and feel the highest quality materials, and the Limited Longhorn 10th Anniversary Edition is another example of how we deliver the most luxurious pickups in the industry."

Layered with premium materials, the Limited Longhorn 10th Anniversary Edition carries on iconic features and design cues, such as the antique pocket watch, hand-tooled leather cowboy boots or a horseman's saddle, first seen in Laramie Longhorn models. Other authentic and premium materials include the wood, metal and leather elements that combine to deliver a level of luxury only seen in a Ram truck.

Ram 1500 Limited Longhorn models are distinguished externally by a chrome-slat grille and header surrounding the premium LED lamps with Adaptive Front-lighting System (AFS). Chrome bumpers, tow hooks and side steps (power optional) come standard. A Limited Longhorn 10th Anniversary Edition tailgate badge, multi-function tailgate and new 20-inch wheels are offered with a variety of finishes.

Inside, the Ram 1500 Limited Longhorn 10th Anniversary Edition's interior is another summit in the light-duty lineup that already boasts the pinnacle of luxury and refinement. Segment-exclusive, leather-wrapped dashboard, new suede door bolsters and leather bolster seat inserts with a Laser Filigree detail highlight a southwestern style. Other unique details, such as a Mountain Brown interior color with hammered metal aluminum liquid graphite accents, 10th Anniversary Edition cluster graphic and badge, a Gloss Black shifter center cap with silver on stripe, metal pedal kit and a brushed-zinc antique badge flush with the console lid, give the Limited Longhorn 10th Anniversary Edition a well-crafted, high-quality feel and appearance.

The 2021 Ram 1500 Limited Longhorn 10th Anniversary Edition is available with the 5.7-liter HEMI® V-8 or 3.0-liter EcoDiesel engine. A Crew Cab body configuration is standard with a 5-ft.-7-in. or 6-ft.-4-in. bed length available.

Ram 1500 Limited Longhorn 10th Anniversary Edition's Manufacturer's Suggested Retail Price (MSRP) starts at $56,870, plus $1,695 destination.

New 2021 Ram 1500 Limited Longhorn 10th Anniversary Edition models are on sale now.

Ram Truck Brand

In 2009, the Ram Truck brand launched as a stand-alone division, focused on meeting the demands of truck buyers and delivering benchmark-quality vehicles. With a full lineup of trucks, the Ram 1500, 2500/3500 Heavy Duty, 3500/4500/5500 Chassis Cab, ProMaster and ProMaster City, the Ram brand builds trucks that get the hard work done and families where they need to go.

Ram continues to outperform the competition and sets the benchmarks for:

Segment first 1,000 lb.-ft of torque with Cummins Turbo Diesel

Towing capacity of 35,100 lbs. with Ram 3500

Payload of 7,680 lbs. with Ram 3500

Most luxurious: Ram Limited with real wood, real leather and 12-inch Uconnect touchscreen

Best ride and handling with exclusive link coil rear and auto-level air suspensions

Most interior space with Ram Mega Cab

Most capable full-size off-road pickup – Ram Power Wagon

Most awarded light-duty truck in America

Highest owner loyalty of any half-ton pickup

Over the last 30 years, Ram has the highest percentage of pickups still on the road

Ram is part of the portfolio of brands offered by global automaker Fiat Chrysler Automobiles. For more information regarding FCA (NYSE: FCAU/ MTA: FCA), please visit www.fcagroup.com.

