Ram Heavy Duty and All-new Jeep® Gladiator Receive Top Honors During Hispanic Motor Press Awards at Los Angeles Auto Show

"Ram trucks have become the top choice for working professionals," said Ricardo Rodriguez-Long, president and founder of the Hispanic Motor Press Foundation. "And while Ram's Heavy Duty lineup may be built for work, these powerful trucks also set benchmarks in comfort, luxury materials, innovation and technology. Now you can literally work out of a luxury vehicle."

The Hispanic Motor Press Foundation selected a panel of more than 20 automotive experts to identify the top 10 best new vehicles for Hispanic families. The jurors identified a single model in each category that reflects the best value in the market for Hispanic families. All facets of the vehicles were evaluated, including design, comfort, safety, economy, handling, performance, functionality, environmental requirements, driver satisfaction and value.

"The Jeep Gladiator is unlike anything in the market – perhaps the ultimate adventure vehicle," said Rodriguez-Long. "It's built to handle the demands of an active lifestyle while maintaining both comfort and agility for everyday on-road driving. There is no comparison, a clear winner in the Adventure category."

About Hispanic Motor Press Awards

The Hispanic Motor Press Awards is the only independent Hispanic awards presented in the country for the Hispanic community to enhance their vehicle experience by evaluating the various options available in the market. The jury panel is comprised of national Hispanic journalists, content creators, and influencers who assess the vehicles while considering key purchase drivers for Hispanic families in quality, reliability, style, safety, and value. More information at www.hispanicmotorpress.org

About Ram Heavy Duty

The Ram Heavy Duty blends extreme performance and towing capability with the segment's most refinement and operator comfort features. The 2020 Ram Heavy Duty offers a towing capacity of 35,100 pounds and a payload capacity of 7,680 pounds. Driving it all, the pickup segments first 1,000 lb.-ft. of torque engine; the Cummins I-6 Turbo Diesel. The new Ram Heavy Duty also sets benchmarks in comfort, luxury materials, innovation and technology extending well past any competitive offerings. Class-leading ride and handling is accomplished via a class-exclusive link-coil rear (2500) suspension system with optional rear air suspension (2500 and 3500). Giving maximum effort all day, every day with confidence, the Ram Heavy Duty line of pickup trucks steps forward with the full force of modern capability.

About 2020 Jeep Gladiator

The all-new 2020 Jeep Gladiator, the most off-road capable midsize truck ever, builds on a rich heritage of tough, dependable Jeep trucks with an unmatched combination of rugged utility, authentic Jeep design, open-air freedom, clever functionality and versatility and best-in-class towing and 4x4 payload.

Available with three different powertrain combinations and equipped with a versatile cargo box, Gladiator is built to handle the demands of an active lifestyle while delivering an open-air driving experience in a design that is unmistakably Jeep. Combining traditional Jeep attributes with strong truck credentials, the Jeep Gladiator is a unique vehicle capable of taking passengers and cargo anywhere. A multitude of technology features, such as Apple CarPlay and Android Auto, and safety features, such as Blind-spot Monitoring and Rear Cross Path detection, adaptive cruise control and Forward Collision Warning-Plus, further Gladiator's appeal.

All Gladiator models are Trail Rated with a badge indicating that the vehicle is designed to perform in a variety of challenging off-road conditions identified by five key consumer-oriented performance categories: traction, ground clearance, maneuverability, articulation and water fording. Gladiator Rubicon models are equipped with signature red tow hooks, Rock-Trac® 4x4 system, featuring a two-speed transfer case with a 4:1 low-range gear ratio, front and rear heavy-duty Dana 44 axles, Tru-Lok® electric front- and rear-axle lockers, segment-exclusive electronic sway bar disconnect, cab and bed rock rails and standard 33-inch Falken Wildpeak All-Terrain off-road tires.

SOURCE FCA