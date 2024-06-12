RAM Partners Celebrates 10th Consecutive Year in the Top 10 for Online Reputation Excellence

ATLANTA, June 12, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- RAM Partners, a leader in full-service multifamily real estate management, has ascended to the Top 10 of the ORA Power Rankings for the 10th year in a row. This milestone underscores RAM Partners' dedication to superior property management and exceptional customer service.

The ORA Power Rankings, curated by J Turner Research, spotlight the top management companies throughout the nation based on over 130,000 apartment communities' Online Reputation Assessment (ORA) scores. RAM Partners has been a consistent leader in these rankings, demonstrating its steadfast commitment to creating outstanding living experiences for residents nationwide.

"We are honored to be recognized, once again, as one of the nation's premier multifamily real estate management firms," stated Bill Leseman, Chairman and President of RAM Partners. "This accolade is a testament to our team's relentless hard work and dedication to delivering exceptional service and value to our clients, residents, and employees."

This year, RAM Partners not only maintained its status as a Top 10 industry leader but also dominated the ORA State-by-State rankings for apartment communities across the country.

RAM led the nation with 18 communities in the Top 10 ORA rankings across seven states.





Four RAM communities claimed the No.1 ORA score for their state: Greystone Pointe Auburn ( Alabama ), Greystone at Mulberry Grove ( Georgia ), 19th and Graf ( Montana ), and Prairie View ( Wyoming ).





( ), Greystone at Mulberry Grove ( ), 19th and Graf ( ), and Prairie View ( ). RAM captured six of Tennessee's Top 10 positions. In Georgia , four RAM communities made the Top 10, the most of any management organization in either state.





Top 10 positions. In , four RAM communities made the Top 10, the most of any management organization in either state. The other top-ranking communities were in Alabama , Florida , South Carolina , Montana and Wyoming .

In addition, RAM earned a Top position in the new J Turner Einstein Best Of Awards in the categories of Customer Service, Cleanliness, and Security based on customer feedback and reviewer sentiment. These remarkable achievements follow January's announcement that 45 RAM communities were named in J Turner's Elite 1% for online reputation.

The ORA Power Rankings are a monthly, independent evaluation of apartment properties and management companies based on their ORA scores. RAM Partners' enduring presence in the Top 10 is a clear reflection of its unwavering pursuit of service excellence and resident satisfaction.

