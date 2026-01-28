RAM Partners Earns 2025 J Turner Resident Satisfaction Award, Ranking #2 Nationwide

ATLANTA, Jan. 28, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- RAM Partners, LLC is proud to announce it has earned the prestigious 2025 J Turner TALi Award, ranking #2 nationwide among conventional multifamily companies by unit count. This recognition is based entirely on resident satisfaction survey results, reinforcing RAM Partners' commitment to putting the resident experience at the center of its operations.

The J Turner TALi (Tenant Analytics for Loyalty Intelligence) Award honors multifamily companies that achieve exceptional resident satisfaction scores through independently collected surveys. Unlike review-based rankings, the TALi Award measures how residents truly feel about their living experience, making it one of the industry's most meaningful indicators of performance.

"Earning the #2 national ranking for the 2025 J Turner TALi Award is incredibly rewarding," said Bill Leseman, Chairman and President of RAM Partners, LLC. "This recognition validates our belief that resident satisfaction is the foundation of long-term success. It reflects the hard work, care, and dedication our teams bring to their communities every day."

This achievement highlights RAM Partners' operational focus on listening to resident feedback, maintaining strong service standards, and continuously improving the living experience across its portfolio. By prioritizing communication, responsiveness, and community engagement, RAM Partners has cultivated a resident-first culture that drives loyalty and positive outcomes.

The 2025 TALi Award further reinforces RAM Partners' reputation as an industry leader in resident satisfaction. As the company continues to grow, this recognition serves as an important benchmark, demonstrating that scale and service excellence can go hand in hand. It also builds confidence among current and prospective residents, clients, and partners by showcasing RAM's commitment to delivering consistent, high-quality experiences.

RAM Partners' national ranking reflects not only strong survey results but also a company-wide dedication to operational excellence, team development, and accountability. This award underscores the impact of aligning strategy, service, and resident feedback to create communities where residents feel heard, valued, and at home.

For more information about the J Turner TALi Awards and the methodology behind the rankings, visit www.jturnerresearch.com.

RAM Partners, LLC is a full-service multifamily property management company managing over 85,000 units across the United States. With a commitment to delivering exceptional living experiences and superior results for clients, RAM offers customized management solutions for stabilized assets, lease-ups, and value-add properties.

