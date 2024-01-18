RAM Partners Experiences Exceptional Growth, Announces Strategic Expansion of Leadership Team

Multifamily Management Firm Adds Second Executive Vice President, Russell Church

ATLANTA , Jan. 18, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- In response to its strong growth, award-winning multifamily management company RAM Partners announces the strategic restructuring of its leadership team.

The expansion includes the appointment of Russell Church as Executive Vice President, alongside Managing Partner and Executive Vice President Brenda Lindner. Together they will oversee the day-to-day operations of the apartment portfolio while Chief Operating Officer Corey Williams will focus on strategic growth.

RAM Partners manages more than 60,000 apartment communities across 19 states and has a track record of success through dedication to superior service. Managing Partner and Executive Vice President Brenda Lindner and Executive Vice President Russell Church

Founded in 1989, RAM Partners has experienced three decades of success in the multifamily industry. The last few years, in particular, have been an exceptional period of rapid growth, propelling the company to a more than 40% increase in managed assets. It is nearing 2,000 employees.

The leadership expansion will split the RAM portfolio into a general focus on clients rather than geography, allowing for enhanced attention to client needs and strategic growth opportunities.

"We are excited about the positive impact that Russell Church's promotion will have on RAM Partners. He has already contributed a tremendous amount to our success, and this new role will benefit both our company and clients," said Bill Leseman, President and CEO. "Brenda Lindner has been instrumental in the success of RAM since its founding and will continue to provide strong leadership. Brenda and Russell together make a dynamic team."

Church brings a wealth of experience and strategic vision to RAM Partners. He worked alongside the company as a client for some 17 years before joining in 2020. Since then, he has managed a diverse portfolio of properties in North Carolina, South Carolina, Tennessee, Texas, Florida and Georgia. He has been a driving force behind its expansion into new markets.

"RAM Partners has always been dedicated to setting new standards, and this restructuring is a testament to our commitment to innovation and excellence," said Lindner. "With Russell joining our leadership team, we are poised for even greater achievements in the years to come."

Bill Leseman remains Chairman and President, leveraging his expertise to shape the organization's vision and direction. Simultaneously, Corey Williams will continue his role as COO and Managing Partner, directing his efforts towards a comprehensive global strategy.

SOURCE RAM Partners, LLC