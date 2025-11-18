RAM Pavement Strengthens Leadership to Build Better Client Partnerships

CHARLOTTE, N.C., Nov. 18, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- RAM Pavement is reinforcing its commitment to professional growth and client service through leadership development initiatives with Vistage, the world's largest CEO coaching and peer advisory organization. Three key members of RAM Pavement's leadership team — Peter Williams (Estimator/Sales), Dawn Oldenbuttel (Director of Finance & Administration), and Russ Blanton (Sales Manager) — have recently advanced through Vistage programs designed to enhance communication, collaboration and problem-solving skills.

Vistage connects business leaders across industries in structured peer advisory groups that focus on real-world challenges and strategic growth. Through workshops and interactive sessions led by global experts, participants gain new perspectives on leadership, talent development and operational efficiency — skills that directly strengthen how RAM Pavement's team partners with property managers and clients.

"Vistage brings together professionals from different industries to share experiences and solve common business challenges. The speakers and discussions are incredibly valuable, whether the topic is hiring, finances or leadership. It's an opportunity to learn from others, refine how we lead, and bring those insights back to our own teams." — Peter Williams, Estimator/Sales, RAM Pavement

These leadership programs have already influenced how RAM Pavement approaches complex property management projects. Clear communication, proactive coordination and a commitment to excellence continue to define the team's approach to every job.

RAM Pavement's President, Rob Miller, is also a long-standing member of Vistage at the CEO level and was even honored with the Vistage Leadership Award 2024 for the Charlotte, North Carolina market. This recognition reflects the company's culture of continuous improvement and its belief that strong leadership drives better results for both clients and employees.

Through ongoing education and professional development, RAM Pavement continues to invest in its people, ensuring that every client partnership is built on trust, transparency and long-term value.

For more information about RAM Pavement and its commitment to professional growth, quality service and client partnerships, visit www.rampavement.com

About RAM Pavement

RAM Pavement is a commercial paving company serving North and South Carolina. Since 2004, commercial, educational, municipal and government organizations have trusted RAM Pavement to preserve and manage their paved assets. Delivering the full spectrum of concrete and asphalt paving services, the company ensures that the entire scope of work is complete on every job, including The Last 5%™. For additional information, contact RAM Pavement directly at (704) 622-1300.

