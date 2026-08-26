RAM Pavement Supports Team Members and Their Families Through Summer Outing and Back-to-School Drive

CHARLOTTE, N.C., Aug. 26, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- RAM Pavement recently completed two initiatives centered on its employees and their families. In July, the company served as main sponsor of a Pineville Porcupines baseball game and invited its team and their families to attend. In August, the company began distributing school supplies to employees ahead of the new school year. Both of these annual events reflect the company culture that RAM Pavement refers to internally as the "RAM family."

RAM Pavement was the main sponsor of a Pineville Porcupines game on Saturday, July 11, celebrating with the 7:00 P.M. first pitch. Employees and their families were invited for an evening of baseball and ballpark food. The company raffled off Pineville Porcupines gear during the game, and every attendee received a RAM Pavement baseball giveaway. This event has become a recurring tradition for the company following a strong turnout in 2025.

In late August, RAM Pavement assembled and distributed school supplies for employees' children. Distribution began with the company's South Carolina employees, with additional rounds timed to North Carolina school calendars. Coordinated every year by Controller, Dawn Oldenbuttel and her team, the drive lightens the financial burden for RAM employees with school-aged children. Gathering and distributing the school supplies is a positive team-building exercise, with employees stopping in, taking photos and picking up their bags filled with essentials to start the new year.

"When we invest in our employees and their families, we invest in our future. Our folks have been working hard all summer, and it can be a busy time for our families. We want to help them decompress and get a little bit ahead so that everybody succeeds. Happy employees at home are happy employees here." - Dawn Oldenbuttel, Controller, RAM Pavement

To learn more about RAM Pavement, its team and its commercial paving services across the Carolinas, visit www.rampavement.com.

About RAM Pavement

RAM Pavement is a commercial paving company serving North and South Carolina. Since 2004, commercial, educational, municipal and government organizations have trusted RAM Pavement to preserve and manage their paved assets. Delivering the full spectrum of concrete and asphalt paving services, the company ensures that the entire scope of work is complete on every job, including The Last 5%™. For additional information, contact RAM Pavement directly at (704) 622-1300.

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SOURCE RAM Pavement