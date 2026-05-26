RAM Pavement Presents Its Inaugural "Paving the Way Award" at Appalachian State University

CHARLOTTE, N.C., May 26, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- RAM Pavement recently presented their "Paving the Way Award" to an Appalachian State University student-athlete. The inaugural recipient was Anthony Conetta, who received $5,000 toward a charity of his choice during the school's annual award event held on April 29 in Boone, North Carolina. This award was created to recognize student-athletes making a meaningful impact through volunteer work and community involvement. This year marks the first of a three-year commitment focused on encouraging service beyond athletics and academics.

The "Paving the Way Award" is designed for full-time Appalachian State student-athletes and was created to encourage students to focus not only on their academic and athletic goals, but also on giving back to the communities around them. The initiative grew out of ongoing conversations between RAM Pavement and Appalachian State University over the past two and a half years regarding partnership opportunities and community involvement.

Student-athletes across multiple sports programs, including football, volleyball, golf, basketball, baseball, and wrestling, participated in volunteer efforts connected to the scholarship initiative. Volunteer activities included outreach at schools, senior living communities, hospitals, and other locations throughout the community. The Appalachian State athletic department oversees the scholarship process and selects the recipient based on volunteer work and community involvement.

Rob Miller, President of RAM Pavement, credited Sandra Szoke and her agency for helping shape the vision behind the scholarship initiative. The goal was to connect the values of Appalachian State University, student-athlete development, and community involvement with RAM Pavement's long-standing commitment to giving back locally. The initiative was intended to show students that success is not only about building a career, but also about supporting the communities around them.

"We wanted to show student-athletes that success is not just about graduating or building a career. It is also about giving back to the community around you and making an impact while you are there." - Rob Miller, President, RAM Pavement

The scholarship recipient was recognized during the April 29 event in Boone, where Rob Miller represented RAM Pavement to participate in the award presentation ceremony.

To learn more about RAM Pavement's community involvement and commercial paving services across the Carolinas, visit www.rampavement.com.

About RAM Pavement

RAM Pavement is a commercial paving company serving North and South Carolina. Since 2004, commercial, educational, municipal and government organizations have trusted RAM Pavement to preserve and manage their paved assets. Delivering the full spectrum of concrete and asphalt paving services, the company ensures that the entire scope of work is complete on every job, including The Last 5%™. For additional information, contact RAM Pavement directly at (704) 622-1300.

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SOURCE RAM Pavement